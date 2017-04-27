‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa Returning For Another Season

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been under a lot of scrutiny since it was revealed that the charismatic couple from Flip or Flop were having marital issues, which resulted in Tarek filing for divorce. Since then, there’s been a lot of speculation about whether their popular HGTV series would be renewed, and according to Variety, that question can now be put to rest. The current season is being extended to 20 episodes, which is more episodes than any previous season of Flip or Flop.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop,” Christina told People magazine in an exclusive statement. Tarek chimed in as well, saying, “From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop.”

Fans are aware that the couple separated in May 2016, and at first, there was some confusion in regard to what was going on, especially when HGTV continued to air promos featuring Tarek and Christina together looking very much like a very happy couple. The Flip or Flop duo insist that continuing to film and host their seminars together is something that is just a part of their normal routine. Christina told People that they have fun onstage together, and although, at the end of the day, they as they go their separate ways, they both go home happy, and it’s still comfortable for them to work together.

HGTV recently began airing the first of five new spinoff Flip or Flop series featuring new flippers, which left viewers wondering about the future of the original Flip or Flop. With the announcement of more episodes, there doesn’t seem to be a plan in the works to slowly phase out Tarek and Christina. Redbook magazine shared that new episodes of Flip or Flop are currently being filmed and are airing on HGTV, with more scheduled to begin filming through the summer months. The newly announced episodes are tentatively scheduled to air sometime in December 2017. One thing is for certain; viewers definitely enjoy watching the El Moussa’s work their magic as they transform neglected and rundown houses into some of the most stunning and beautiful homes that any family would be proud to call home.

Both Tarek and Christina seem to be moving on, and Tarek now lives in Newport Beach. Besides maintaining an amicable working relationship, the Flip or Flop stars stay busy when they’re not working at co-parenting their two adorable children, 6-year-old Taylor and 20-month-old Brayden. As for their roles on the show, some of the changes are bound to filter into the new episodes, and it will be interesting to see how their working dynamics on Flip or Flop have changed.

Whatever the outcome, Deadline Hollywood shared that HGTV is confident that Flip or Flop will continue to pull in large numbers of viewers. Last season, Flip or Flop was a ratings success story with over 17 million total viewers.

“Tarek and Christina’s expertise and success flipping houses has made Flip or Flop an audience favorite on HGTV for many seasons,” said Allison Page, general manager, U.S. Programming and Development, HGTV, Food Network & Travel Channel. “The series is so successful because it shows how real estate and renovation savvy can lead to financial success.”

Are you a fan of Flip or Flop? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions concerning Flip or Flop below. Flip or Flop airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV, so check your local listings for new episodes. Currently, Flip or Flop Vegas is airing in that time slot.

[Featured Image by Tarek and Christina/Facebook]