The iPad Pro 2 And Surface Pro 5 Are Releasing Soon, Which Should You Get?

Both the iPad Pro 2 and the Surface Pro 5 are nearing their release dates, although both Apple and Microsoft are still keeping silent. Yet, techies are expecting them no later than June. And looking at the reports, there’s a high probability that we would be seeing them soon enough. So, the question is: which one should you get?

iPad Pro 2 Specs, Release Date

The iPad Pro was a success in spite of – and because of – its large size. Apple’s approach to tablets made for an interesting large device that is still deemed portable yet powerful enough to carry to business meetings. While it is not one to carry in your pocket, its size is perfect for presentations and creating detailed stuff. Hence, enthusiasts are waiting for an update that will keep up with them today.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the iPad Pro 2’s internals are getting upgrades. The A9X chip on the iPad Pro is getting replaced by a more powerful and efficient A10X, which should make the 12.9-inch tablet better at keeping up with increased workload.

We might be seeing an increase in RAM as well, but we have not heard reports of that yet. Nonetheless, the rear camera should be upgraded from 8 megapixels to 12 megapixels, while the internal storage options of 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB will likely stay as is.

When it comes to design, the iPad Pro 2 will sport little to no bezels and the screen will have the True Tone feature of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro released last year. It will also keep the 3.5mm headphone jack intact, and it will come out of the box with an Apple Pencil.

The most interesting features of the upcoming iPad Pro 2 would be the 3D Touch of the iPhone 6s and the Touch Bar of the 2016 MacBook Pro, it seems. If these functions make their way to this year’s iPad Pro, Apple will make a good case against the Surface Pro 5.

As for the iPad Pro 2’s release date, we can expect it arriving this May or in June. Considering the drop in the iPad Pro’s stocks in stores, Apple is likely preparing for its successor, which means that the reveal is not too far now. However, the 12.9-inch device is also likely to appear at WWDC instead.

Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Date

The Surface Pro line, which has the power of a desktop in the form of a tablet, is another set of devices you can take to work. The latest, the Surface Pro 4, has specs that can rival even laptops. The only difference is that it is a tablet first and foremost, to which you can attach a keyboard for easy typing.

While the Surface Pro 4 can still serve well, many are now looking forward to its successor. Although smaller than the iPad Pro 2, the Surface Pro 5 should be more powerful with an Intel Kaby Lake processor and up to 16GB of RAM, PC Advisor reports. Its smallest storage option is still a 128GB SSD, and its biggest offering should be 1TB.

Other than an upgraded chip, the Surface Pro 5 may have no other significant changes. This would disappoint some fans, but let’s not forget that it will still have up-to-date specs that the iPad Pro 2 will be struggling to beat.

The Surface Pro 5 will also be launched before spring ends, but we have yet to find out when exactly. Microsoft has scheduled an event on May 2, but it is said to be without the follow-up to their Pro tablet and Surface Book.

When the iPad Pro 2 and the Surface Pro 5 are both released, which one would you get?

[Featured Image by Andrew Burton/Getty Images]