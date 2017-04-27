Aaron Hernandez’s alleged prison lover, Kyle Kennedy, has broken his silence.

Following a week of rumors claiming he was intimately involved with the former New England Patriots star, who killed himself last Wednesday morning as he served out a life sentence for the 2013 death of Odin Lloyd, Kennedy has released a statement to Hernandez’s family.

“I miss my friend Aaron Hernandez,” Kennedy said in an April 27 statement to Radar Online. “I’d like to send my condolences to his fiancée, his mother and his daughter.”

Aaron Hernandez has been linked to Kyle Kennedy for the past several days, but for whatever reason, Kennedy failed to address the ongoing speculation about their alleged romance. Instead, he chose to focus solely on Hernandez’s family, including his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and his daughter, four-year-old Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez.

Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins became engaged in 2012 around the time their daughter was born, and throughout the late athlete’s murder trials, one of which was a double homicide case from 2012, Jenkins remained at his side. She even took his last name as he served his sentence at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

According to Radar Online, Kyle Kennedy’s attorney, Larry Army Jr., revealed that Aaron Hernandez had allegedly requested to share a prison cell with his client and reportedly left him a suicide note before hanging himself last week.

Army Jr. also noted that Aaron Hernandez had promised Kyle Kennedy a watch worth nearly $50,000, but at this point, it doesn’t seem that Kennedy has received it.

During a press conference this week, Larry Army Jr. opened up about the alleged relationship between Aaron Hernandez and his client and suggested they had communicated long before they were incarcerated alongside one another at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

“In approximately September 2016, [Aaron Hernandez] and my client had requested through the regular course of events at the Shirley House of Correction to be cell mates,” Army Jr. said, according to a report by the Boston Herald. “The request, while initially approved, was later terminated by the supervisor of the jail.

Army Jr. went on to reveal that Aaron Hernandez and his client allegedly communicated with one another frequently in letters.

“They are very personal letters and they speak candidly of the close friendship and the mutual respect that my client and [Aaron Hernandez] had for one another,” Army Jr. continued. “Mr. Hernandez refers to my client in both letters not by his legal name only but also by his prison name ‘Pure.'”

The attorney also revealed that Aaron Hernandez had allegedly written to Kennedy’s father last year. However, when it came to the nature of their relationship, he didn’t go into detail.

“My client has made it very clear he will in fact talk about that relationship, the nature and the extent, but he wants those words to come directly from his mouth to the world,” Army Jr. said.

While it is unclear when and where Aaron Hernandez’s alleged lover will make a statement, Kennedy’s attorney couldn’t confirm or deny the swirling rumors about their possible romance.

“I will tell you there are portions of letters that I have seen that were addressed to members of Kyle’s family that talk about the depth of the relationship between Aaron Hernandez and Kyle Kennedy,” he added. “I never said that they were lovers. I’m not at liberty to say one way or the other that they were.”

Aaron Hernandez’s friends and family said their goodbyes during a funeral service on Monday.

