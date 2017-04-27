Jordan Ozuna And Tyga Dating Rumors: After Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Date, Tyga Seen Out Again With Model

The Jordan Ozuna and Tyga dating rumors are heating up based on the way the couple was spotted together again last night. While Tyga has yet to confirm that he and former flame Kylie Jenner have split up, it appears he may have moved on with the new “Kylie look-alike” Ozuna. Also, even though Jordan Ozuna tweeted out that she wasn’t even dating Tyga, that appears up for serious debate. The new couple featuring Tyga and Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend were spotted at a particular spot in Los Angeles, which has led to further rumors of the two having a romantic fling together.

As reported last week by Inquisitr, Jordan Ozuna denied she was dating Tyga via a tweet she posted. However, the tweet came after the two had been spotted together at the Serafina Sunset restaurant, sparking the hot rumors of their relationship. Ironically, since then, Ozuna posted another tweet on Tuesday and then the two were spotted out together on Wednesday night. In her latest tweet, Jordan makes a somewhat ambivalent comment about waking “him up” which could or could not refer to her sleeping with Tyga.

When you wanna wake him up but you realize that's being really selfish. ???? ughhhhhhhh ????????‍♀️ — Jordan (@jiordyn) April 25, 2017

As of Wednesday night, the rumored couple was spotted again. The Daily Mail reported on the latest sighting, saying the pair was seen looking “pretty cozy” at the Hollywood hotspot known as Beauty & Essex. Tyga was spotted with his arm around the model and former Hooters girl, Jordan Ozuna, as they walked towards his yellow Ferrari sports car. Several photos were snapped by paparazzi and posted to Daily Mail‘s website among others.

While Tyga seems to cozy up to his new girl Jordan Ozuna, his former girl seems also to have moved on and to another hip-hop star. Kylie Jenner was seen at several days of the Coachella music festival with her rumored beau, rapper Travis Scott. The two were recorded via a recent video holding hands as they walked the concert venue grounds, which helped charge up the rumors of their relationship.

Just yesterday, Hot New Hip Hop reported that Kylie was seated courtside with the hip-hop star for the Houston Rockets playoff game on Tuesday night. In that game, the Rockets eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder from the playoffs. In one of the images that surfaced of the couple’s rumored “date,” Scott is seen with his hand gripping Kylie’s thigh, which has led to the speculation that this couple is dating. At the very least, they’re comfortable going public with whatever is going on between them, although it could be a ploy by Kylie to generate some jealousy.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner had been linked romantically since after his split with Blac Chyna in 2014. There were months of speculation behind the notion that the rap star and reality TV star were a couple, but it eventually became public knowledge. The two split up in May of 2016 but were on and off again since then. They’ve also appeared together in several episodes of the various reality television shows together, including Tyga’s own show on MTV, Kingin’ It With Tyga. Kylie will have her own show coming soon on E! but it’s unknown if Tyga will pop up in the episodes for that new reality TV series.

However, as of early last month, the rumors began to start up that Tyga and Kylie had split up. As of this report, the couple has yet to confirm or deny that. While it’s always possible they are simply “taking a break” from one another, both seem to have had no trouble in finding a new potential partner to cozy up to!

[Featured Image by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images]