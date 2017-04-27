Bethenny Frankel And Fredrik Eklund’s New Show: Why This Duo Will Inspire A New Generation

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Bethenny Frankel is one person who is guaranteed to bring in viewers for Bravo. Whether she’s building her business on Bethenny Ever After or fighting with other women on The Real Housewives of New York, people tune in to watch her. Bethenny’s fans are usually split in two between people who absolutely love her and people who love to hate her. And because she owns who she is, people still tune in to watch her, even if they don’t like her. So it isn’t surprising that Bravo is taking another chance on Frankel. This time, however, she’s not alone. The network has teamed her up with Fredrik Eklund, as they are already friends.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel has been filming a new show with Fredrik called The Bethenny and Fredrik Project(working title). On Instagram, Frankel called it Property Project. On this show, Frankel and Fredrik will be talking real estate, and they will work together to scout, buy, and design million-dollar properties. While Fredrik already works as a real estate agent, Bethenny has experience designing her own home. She completely renovated the apartments she’s owned.

“Property Project is BReal Productions’ second TV show in production!!!! #PropertyProject #theBRealisback #bedrik,” Bethenny Frankel announced on social media this morning as Bravo announced the show along with many other shows. It sounds like both Bethenny and Fredrik are excited about this new venture, which has already been in production for a while. The duo has been spotted around the city of New York, which makes sense, as they have been looking at real estate opportunities and probably redesigning some spaces for the show. And the Bravo network is excited to showcase these two icons on their very own show.

“Our fans look to us for a very unique brand of top quality unscripted content they simply cannot get anywhere else,” Jerry Leo, Executive Vice President, Program Strategy, Lifestyle Networks and Production Bravo said in a statement about the new shows coming to the network this summer, adding, “With many established franchises showing strong ratings growth, we’re able to explore new frontiers, and we believe these new series are really going to resonate with our audience.”

Whether fans love them or love to hate them, these two are prime examples of what one can get when working hard on an inspiring concept. Bethenny Frankel sold her business idea and made millions of dollars with her Skinnygirl margarita. She documented her business development on The Real Housewives of New York and on Bethenny Ever After. She has since divorced her husband, but her business continues to thrive.

And Fredrik is the king of selling. He has dedicated his life to real estate in New York, and he is always setting new records in the big city. But Eklund is known for his high-kicks, his dancing, and his bright personality. Fans love him and have followed him on his journey to grow his business and explore parenting with his husband, Derek Kaplan. When he’s paired with Bethenny, one can imagine that they will be an interesting duo. While Frankel is hardcore in what she wants, Eklund may be more reserved and realistic. But they are both used to setting new records and pushing the boundaries. It will be interesting to see if they can get along. But one thing is for sure; they will surely inspire the next generation of Bravo viewers, as they have both worked from the bottom up.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund teaming up for a new show? Do you think this will be a refreshing way to see Bethenny, as she is often tied up with dramatic co-stars on The Real Housewives of New York?

