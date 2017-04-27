Kourtney Kardashian may finally be done with her on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three kids.

According to a new report, Kourtney Kardashian has tired of the up-and-down nature of her relationship with Disick and is ready to find love with someone honest and loyal.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] swears she doesn’t ever want to go through the same type of heartbreak Scott put her through, so her next man had better be honest, sincere and fiercely loyal,” an insider told Hollywood Life on April 27.

Currently, Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying a girls trip in Puerto Rico and Mexico with her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, and several of their friends, including makeup artist Joyce Bonelli and Scottie Pippen’s soon-to-be-ex-wife, Larsa Pippen.

As for Scott Disick, he appears to be enjoying spending time with another woman, Ella Rose. While Disick has embarked on several short-lived romances in recent months, Rose seems to currently have his attention, and the alleged couple were seen together in Los Angeles twice this week. As the Daily Mail revealed to readers on April 26, Disick and Ross were spotted traveling to the Beverly Hills Hotel together on Monday and were later seen at a nightclub in West Hollywood.

Throughout Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday trip, she’s seemed far from bothered by Scott Disick’s behavior and remained focused on having fun with her friends.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is enjoying not having any guys on the vacation, especially Scott Disick,” the insider explained. “She is tired of their rollercoaster relationship, and the vacation has been a wonderful break from all the drama Scott brings into her life daily. This trip has reminded her that she is so over Scott.”

While there are no men on vacation with Kourtney Kardashian, the longtime reality star has been linked to a couple of men in recent months, including Justin Bieber, Quincy Brown, and Younes Bendjima, and at one point during her trip, Kardashian was seen dancing to Bieber’s new song, “Despacito.”

“[Kourtney Kardashian] definitely would love to settle down one day with one guy — her soul mate that she can grow old with,” the source continued. “She has been telling her sisters and friends that the number one thing she is looking for in her next long term relationship is loyalty and honesty.”

Kourtney Kardashian was first linked to Justin Bieber in late 2015, but she continued to be spotted with the much younger singer up until earlier this month when the two were seen at a couple of church services in Los Angeles.

Last year, after Kourtney Kardashian showed her support for Bieber at one of his shows, a source claimed the alleged couple had been secretly dating for a few months.

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” a source explained to People Magazine. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

“Kourtney is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source continued. “There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.”

