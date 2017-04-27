Watch Anthony Joshua Vs. Wladimir Klitschko Live Stream Free: Start Time, Preview For Heavyweight Title Fight

Fearsome British knockout specialist Anthony Joshua faces the toughest test of his young career when he faces intimidating former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko — a veteran of 68 professional fights with only four defeats on his record — in a heavyweight title fight that will live stream from a reportedly sold-out Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday.

The clash between two of the most powerful punchers the heavyweight division has ever seen has quickly become the most eagerly awaited and potentially exciting heavyweight battle since another great British heavyweight champ, Lennox Lewis, fought and knocked out the once-invincible “Iron” Mike Tyson in June of 2002. According to media reports out of England, all 90,000 seats in Wembley have already been taken for the massive boxing spectacle.

To find out how to watch a free and legal live stream of Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The fighters are scheduled to enter the ring at Wembley Stadium at approximately 10 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, April 29. For fans in the United States, the fighters will square off starting around 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2 p.m, Pacific. Note that the actual start time of the Joshua vs. Klitschko fight may vary somewhat depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Watch highlights of the final press conference with Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko in the video below.

While boxing fans in the lead-up to the fight have griped that both Joshua and Klitschko have acted in far too friendly a fashion toward one another, the fight itself promises explosive punching and a high likelihood of a knockout conclusion — one way or the other.

The 27-year-old Joshua has knocked out all 18 opponents in his three-year pro career. But he has never faced an opponent with the resumé of Klitschko who, despite a loss 17 months ago to another British heavyweight, Tyson Fury, remains the dominant heavyweight of the millennium, with his now-retired brother, Vitali Klitschko, as his only competition for that ranking.

In 68 professional fights, Klitschko has lost only four times, and prior to the decision defeat to Fury in November of 2015, had not lost since April of 2004, winning 23 straight fights in the interim. Klitschko will be fighting for a world title for the 29th time and has kayoed 53 opponents in 64 victories.

But Klitschko has also been knocked out three times, and at age 41 gives up 14 years to Joshua — who equals the towering Klitschko in height at six feet, six inches.

Can Anthony Joshua score his 19th consecutive knockout in as many fights, possibly ending the long and decorated career of Wladimir Klitschko once and for all? Or will Klitschko come back strong after a 17-month layoff and punish Joshua to regain the universally acknowledged heavyweight championship and seal his legacy as one of boxing’s all-time greatest heavyweights? To find out, boxing fans in the United Kingdom will need to sign up for the pay-per-view broadcast through Sky Sports Box Office, the online PPV service of Sky Sports. To buy Saturday’s Joshua-Klitschko fight through Sky Sports Box Office, visit this link.

Fans in the United States, however, will have the ability to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko stream live for free, legally. The fight will be aired live by the subscription-based Showtime cable network in the United States, but even without a subscription to Showtime, boxing enthusiasts may sign up for a seven-day free trial of the Showtime online service, which may be accessed at this link.

Once registration is complete, just click on the “Live TV” link to watch the fight stream live. The Showtime app is also available for most smartphones, tablet computers, and set-top streaming boxes such as the Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire, allowing fans to watch Joshua vs. Klitschko live stream on their TV sets.

Viewers who already have login credentials for the Showtime cable network may use the same login to access the Showtime Anytime service at this link and watch the fight stream live there. Showtime Anytime is also available for mobile and set-top streaming devices. Note that the Showtime live stream of Joshua vs. Klitschko starts at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:15 p.m. Pacific on Saturday with approximately 45 minutes of per-fight coverage.

[Featured Images By Lars Baron, Leigh Dawney/Getty Images]