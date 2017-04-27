Live-Action ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot Gets A Release Date And Loses Its Director

Remakes of animated classics, comic book movies, and throwbacks are making waves at the box office, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Masters of the Universe is coming back as well. It has been rumored to be happening for a long time, and Sony has now officially given the reboot a release date, but it has lost its director at the same time.

A reboot of Masters of the Universe has been in development for years, and there has been a lot of speculation as to how it would actually happen. Last year, McG revealed all of the plans he had in place for the film and even the ideas he had for the lead role of He-Man. Unfortunately for him, none of those plans are going to happen.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that McG is no longer associated with the film even though he’s been on board since early last year. The Masters of the Universe reboot needs a new director.

No names have been revealed as to which directors they are talking to, but there has been one big piece of information released. EW has learned that David S. Goyer is currently writing the screenplay for Masters of the Universe, and that is excellent news.

For those who may not be familiar with his work, Goyer is the man who wrote the scripts for Man of Steel, Batman Begins, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and many other films. Goyer is also currently working on the script for Green Lantern Corps for the DC Extended Universe.

On another big note, Sony has released a list of scheduled release dates for films over the next couple of years and Masters of Universe is on it. As of now, He-Man will return to the big screen in a live-action film on December 18, 2019. Of course, that date is always subject to change, but it seems as if Sony is ready to move forward with this project in a hurry.

There is no word on who will be cast in any role, but Sony is currently looking to lock down someone for the lead role of He-Man soon. Entertainment Weekly reports that a lot of actors, including many A-list talents, are trying to land the key roles in the film.

When McG was still attached to the project last year, he revealed a number of ideas he had in mind for the Masters of the Universe reboot. The top name he was looking at to play the role of He-Man was Kellan Lutz, who was interested in it, but the director never got to that point before leaving the movie.

Screen Rant also reported a number of ideas that McG had in mind for the movie such as the confirmation that Evil-Lyn, Cringer, and Battle Cat being in the movie. He didn’t mention anything specifically about Skeletor, but one would have to figure that the primary villain will be present.

Other ideas that McG had in mind was to have the primary set be the planet of Eternia, but Earth would be mentioned. Also, he had plans to possibly have two actors play the roles of Prince Adam and He-Man even though they’re technically the same person.

For now, all of those thoughts and ideas appear to be scrapped with McG no longer on the Masters of the Universe project. Sony seems sure that this will be a success and are looking to have it hit theaters in just two and a half years.

It isn’t much of a shock that Masters of the Universe is going to get the reboot or remake treatment as almost every old property still has plenty of value. McG was truly passionately about the project and even had casting choices in mind, but it just didn’t seem to work with him in a timely manner. Now, David S. Goyer is writing the script and fans can be happy to see what he comes up for He-Man and the December 2019 release.

