‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Update: Tori And Zach Roloff’s Son May Make Early Debut

The Roloff family’s first grandchild can’t wait to make his Little People, Big World debut!

In an Instagram update, Tori Roloff posted a photo of her “watermelon”-sized baby bump and said that she was already one centimeter dilated and had her first contraction.

Yup… still pregnant. #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Tori is only 36 weeks pregnant, and she and her husband, Little People, Big World co-star Zach Roloff, were expecting their son at the end of May. However, the latest Roloff addition seems very eager to get here.

“Keep us updated, won’t be long now!! Exciting!!” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“You might not make it to 40 weeks! Girl be ready. Baby is coming any day now!!!” replied another.

While Tori’s contractions may be a sign of labor, it may also be a type of faux contraction known as Braxton Hicks contractions, which are nature’s way of getting a mother’s body ready for labor. According to WebMD, Braxton Hicks contractions aren’t normally painful, don’t occur at regular intervals and don’t become more frequent and intense over time. Doctors say Braxton Hicks contractions are nothing to worry about and suggest that expectant mothers go on walks or get a massage to help ease the symptoms.

On the other hand, Tori Roloff could actually be getting ready to go into early labor, and we could meet the newest Little People, Big World star earlier than anticipated. WebMD advises that Tori should be on the lookout for contractions that come at regular intervals and last approximately 30 to 70 seconds. She should also be aware of contractions that continue despite a change in positions. Finally, if contractions grow stronger and more frequent as time goes by, it’s a sign that baby Roloff is on his way!

No matter when the baby arrives, we’re sure that Tori Roloff will keep Little People, Big World fans updated throughout the countdown. The cheerful fan favorite has consistently updated her social media accounts on the progress her son is making.

Over the Easter holiday, Tori posted an adorable photo of herself with Zach Roloff under the hashtag #ZandTpartyofthree.

He is risen! The tomb is empty. Jesus is alive. How lucky are we?! Happy Easter friends! ????????????#ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

And Tori’s mom recently teamed with family matriarch Amy Roloff to throw a baby shower for Tori at Roloff Farms.

“They made chicken tacos, chicken, strips and delicious twice-baked potatoes!” Tori told People about the celebration. “And for dessert we had marionberry pies from beaverton bakery with vanilla ice cream. The shower theme was super cute! My friends Cyndi and Erica did black white and gold colors. It was all very simple and elegant! My mom and Amy did such a great job with food and setting up!”

“There was a cute station to make an alphabet book for baby Roloff and then there was also a fun guess the day that baby Roloff will make his grand appearance.”

Meanwhile, Amy Roloff can’t wait to be a grandmother, and she thinks Tori and Zach will make incredible parents.

“I think Zach is going to be a great dad,” she said in a TLC video. “I mean, he loves kids, and he coaches soccer, and I think he’s really going to be hands on.”

Amy also gushed about her daughter-in-law.

“I also think Tori’s going to be a great mom, because she’s a teacher, she’s nurturing, she’s loving. I think they’re going to be great parents.”

Overall, the Little People, Big World star can’t wait to be a grandmother.

“I think one of the things I’m most excited about being a grandma is that this is the time that you can go back and just enjoy the baby being a baby and not worrying about all of this other stuff being a parent,” Amy gushed.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC on May 2 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Facebook ]