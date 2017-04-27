Ryan Serhant Real-Estate: How Bravo Is Changing Lives – And Bringing In The Money

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ryan Serhant has been on the twice-nominated Emmy show Million Dollar Listing: New York for a few years now and he has used to the show to really grow his real-estate portfolio. Thanks to the show, Ryan has landed some large clients, and he has managed to open up several other offices around the country. While his personality and charm play a role in why he’s so fun to watch on Million Dollar Listing: New York, the show has definitely helped out when it comes to his career. And it sounds like the money from Bravo is worth the fame, as Serhant just signed on for another show with Bravo.

According to a new Instagram post, Ryan Serhant is now revealing that his own show, Sell It Like Serhant, will be picked up by Bravo for an air date later this year. This is the second show for Ryan, who also received a wedding special, featuring his nuptials to Emilia in Greece. And when Ryan Serhant heard the news, he announced it while in Paris.

Million Dollar Listing New York's @RyanSerhant's New Show 'Sell It Like Serhant': https://t.co/upmbPSiVn6 pic.twitter.com/abjQ7eWRNv — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) April 27, 2017

“SELL IT LIKE SERHANT was just picked up for a full season by Bravo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Even though I was almost hit by 2 cars and a bus, I just couldn’t contain myself and I had to run out all of my energy in front of the Louvre. I cannot believe this journey. From coming to NYC to be a stage actor, to going on a soap opera, to getting killed off on the soap, to getting my real estate license to pay my rent, to selling my first listing, to getting onto Million Dollar Listing New York and being nominated for two Emmy Awards, to now having my OWN SHOW that I’m co-executive producing!!!! AHHHHHHHHH I LOVE LIFE AND I LOVE PARIS!!!!” Ryan Serhant revealed on Instagram.

This new show won’t include his Million Dollar Listing: New York co-stars, and this will be an educational show of sorts. Ryan will be helping out agents who struggle to make the sell and make money. But he will also return to the famous show with Fredrik Eklund. And fans can look forward to a new agent in the mix, as Luis D. Ortiz has left for Paris, France. Both Serhant and Eklund are visiting him there now.

“In this new series, Ryan puts his sales skills to the ultimate test when he answers the call of struggling sales representatives, desperate for his expertise. While Ryan learns the tricks of a particular trade, he will also give under-performing employees a head-to-toe business overhaul and turn them into sales machines,” Serhant wrote on Instagram, sharing a snippet of what this new show will be all about.

Many Bravo stars decide to take on new offers from the network that include spin-off shows. Some will do anything to get their name and business on national television, and Bravo will often offer a huge paycheck in addition to whatever they make from their businesses. Moreover, Ryan is no stranger to filming reality shows. Not only has he been on Million Dollar Listing: New York since the beginning, but he also allowed the network to document his wedding in Greece. He and Emilia decided to let the cameras follow them through an emotional and personal journey to get married. Since she’s familiar with the fame already, one can imagine she said yes once he proposed this new show idea to her.

What do you think of Ryan Serhant getting another spin-off? Do you think these Bravo stars are so determined to be famous and rich that they are willing to put personal lives and careers on national television for money?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]