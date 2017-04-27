Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in September of last year, but according to a new report, the high-profile couple was dealing with marital drama for months.

Prior to Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing, she and Pitt were reportedly at odds with one another and often went without speaking.

“Things had been volatile in their relationship for a little while,” an insider revealed to E! News on April 27. “They had crazy fights and wouldn’t speak for a bit. They would take some time apart, go on location, calm down and miss each other.”

Throughout 2016, Angelina Jolie’s marriage was faced with infidelity rumors regarding Pitt and his Allied co-star Marion Cotillard. As fans may recall, the couple were accused of engaging in an on-set romance as they filmed the World War II drama in London.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s marriage was far from perfect in the months leading up to their split, the couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in Beverly Hills in August. According to the E! News source, Pitt never considered walking away from his family. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie threatened divorce on occasion and ultimately filed for divorce while also requesting full physical custody of her and Pitt’s six children.

“Brad was shocked at how quickly their family just blew up. Both him and Angelina had always led very private lives and did everything they could to stay out of the public eye for the children’s sake. That was an important value and vision that they both shared. And then, for Brad, it felt like she took the kids away and started an all-out war, and that was hard for him to reconcile,” the insider explained.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share three adopted children — Maddox, 15, from Cambodia; Pax, 13, from Vietnam; and Zahara, 12, from Ethiopia — and three biological children — daughter Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

After Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing, she and Brad Pitt didn’t speak for months, and he was rarely allowed to spend time with his kids. Understandably, Pitt was devastated to be kept from his children and felt his estranged wife had crossed a line by taking them from him.

“He was furious with [Angelina Jolie] in a way he has never been furious before,” the source said. “This was a defining moment in his life and he felt devastated and lost without his kids.”

Angelina Jolie relocated to Malibu, California, with her children after her split from Pitt and remained in the area throughout the final months of 2016. Then, after celebrating the New Year holiday in Colorado with her children, Jolie agreed to have their remaining court proceedings kept private.

“[Angelina Jolie] regrets the way she handled certain things and wants to be at peace with Brad,” a friend told E! News, adding that Pitt “will continue to put the kids first and not say anything negative about their mother.”

Although there have been rumors regarding a possible reunion between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the source claimed the idea seemed unlikely, at least at this point in time.

“Brad is way too upset still. He blames [Angelina Jolie] for how public everything became,” an insider said. “He knows that eventually it is best to forgive her and be on good terms for the sake of the children but he feels let down in a way he never thought was possible. He saw a different side of her and he can’t forget.”

That said, the source also added that when it comes to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, one should “never say never.”

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]