’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Nearing Renewal From Netflix

13 Reasons Why Season 2 is getting closer to becoming a reality. The show, which is based off the best-selling book of the same name, is nearing a second season renewal at Netflix.

According to TV Line, 13 Reasons Why was one of the hottest TV shows of the year, and got many people thinking and talking about the dangers of bullying as well as suicide. The Netflix original series followed the character of Clay Jensen as he listened to 13 tapes, each containing one reason why his classmate Hannah committed suicide. The show struck a chord with many viewers, and was one of the most talked about series on social media.

As 13 Reasons Why viewers know, there were a ton of loose ends left at the end of Season 1. In fact, nearly every single character with left with an unresolved cliffhanger, and fans are on the edge of their seats wondering if those storylines will ever be tied up. Hopefully, since Netflix is reportedly close to signing a deal for a second season of the ground breaking series, the wait will soon be over.

At the end of Season 1, Clay has finished all of Hannah’s tapes, and he is forever changed by her words. Clay decides that he’s going to befriend Skye, another girl who is struggling, in hopes of making the difference in her life. However, Clay’s semi-happy ending doesn’t hold a candle to what the other characters are dealing with.

Alex’s fate seems to be the biggest question weighing on 13 Reasons Why fans’ minds. In the season finale, it was revealed that Alex had been shot in the head. While it may have seemed like a suicide attempt, there could be another, even darker, reason for Alex’s critical condition. In the finale, Tyler is seen hiding a massive trunk of guns and ammo in his bedroom. In addition, Tyler also seemingly has a photo lineup of all the people who have hurt him. Tyler is seen removing Alex’s photo from that group. Could it be because he remembered the day that Alex stood up for him, or is it that he’s already exacted his revenge on Alex by shooting him? If he didn’t shoot Alex, then what does he have all of those guns for? Could Tyler be planning a school shooting, or his own suicide?

Sheri’s fate also hangs in the balance. At the end of Season 1, it is revealed that Sheri knocked down the traffic sign that led to Jeff’s death by car crash. Sheri did not contact the authorities about the damaged sign, and Jeff paid the price. Sheri, who seems like one of the nicest of the characters, then decides that she can’t live with the guilt anymore and turns herself in to the police. Will she face criminal charges for Jeff’s death?

Another 13 Reasons Why character that is likely facing jail time is Brice. The character admitted to raping Jessica and Hannah, a confession that Clay got on tape. Brice seemed remorseful of his actions, and fans want to see justice for Hannah and Jessica in the form of Brice’s punishment if a Season 2 comes to fruition.

Meanwhile, Jessica’s estranged boyfriend Justin is living out a nightmare as well. Justin’s drug addicted mother has kicked him out of their house, and he has nowhere to go. It seems that Justin may have to result to some desperate actions to survive if Season 2 of the show is picked up on Netflix.

In addition to all the loose ends 13 Reasons Why Season 1 left fans with, the author of the novel Jay Asher says he’d love to see more episodes of the show on Netflix.

“I’d just like a continuation of all those characters. I’d thought of a sequel at some point. I’d brainstormed it, but decided I wasn’t going to write it. So I’d love to see it,” the author told Entertainment Weekly.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of 13 Reasons Why being renewed for Season 2 at Netflix?

[Featured Image by Netflix]