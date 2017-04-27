Paris Jackson may not be dating anyone now, but it doesn’t mean she isn’t having fun. The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson is spending quality time with godfather Macaulay Culkin and her new friend, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Paris Jackson, who split from boyfriend Michael Snoddy in early February after almost a year of dating, is keeping those positive vibes in her life with the help of Macaulay Culkin, who was named godfather to Michael Jackson’s three kids, and her new friend Millie Bobby Brown.

A little less than two months after Paris Jackson signed with IMG Models to pursue her modeling career, Paris Jackson took to Instagram to share sweet moments of her reunion with Macaulay Culkin, according to Entertainment Online.

Macaulay Culkin and Paris Jackson have been hanging out a lot lately, despite many reports indicating that Paris’s family members are concerned about their budding friendship, saying that the Home Alone star is a dangerous role model for the only daughter of Michael Jackson, given his struggles with drugs in the past.

But Paris Jackson seems to be having the time of her life every time she hangs out with Macaulay Culkin. Last Thursday night, Jackson documented her fun night with the Home Alone actor, posting several clips on her Instagram Stories.

One of the clips showed Paris Jackson putting neon orange paint on Macaulay Culkin’s forehead and saying, “Simba! All the light touches your kingdom.”

Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin also posed for an adorable pic that showed the two hugging. Last year, Paris and the Home Alone star even got pedicured together.

???? A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

But Macaulay Culkin is not the only person Paris Jackson loves spending time with. Paris has made friends with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and the two seem like a very fun duo, according to People magazine.

On Thursday afternoon, just a few hours before she met with Macaulay Culkin to goof around, Paris Jackson had some fun with Millie Bobby Brown, who is best known for her role on Stranger Things.

see you soon, sunshine! ????❤ A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Paris Jackson took to Instagram to share a sweet pic showing herself hugging Millie Bobby Brown from behind, captioning the photo, “See you soon, sunshine!”

Brown posted the same photo on her own Instagram page, writing in the caption, “See you soon sista.”

Earlier that day, Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown were spotted walking around a California neighborhood, with Paris sporting a Calvin Klein sports bra and Brown dressing in a beige sweater.

Later that day, Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown sat together at a piano to play and sing Adele’s “Someone Like You.” Paris even documented their piano session on Instagram Stories, sharing a video and writing, “this girls got pipes!”

???? Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson filming together in Los Feliz. {04.20} pic.twitter.com/WKWfexYM9R – stranger things (@bestofsthings) April 20, 2017

Paris Jackson, who is currently pursuing her modeling career, seems to be interested in acting, as the only daughter of King of Pop Michael Jackson, who passed away in 2009, recently appeared on the Fox series Star.

Last month, Paris Jackson revealed that Baywatch star Zac Efron had broken her heart when he didn’t perform at a High School Musical Live concert a few years back.

And Millie Bobby Brown seems to share Paris Jackson’s affection for Zac Efron, as the Stranger Things star recently shared a picture on her Snapchat account showing herself with Efron.

In the photo, the Baywatch actor wore headphones around his neck as he pointed to Millie Bobby Brown.

zac efron e millie bobby brown lado a lado, um encontro desses bicho pic.twitter.com/KfjwDPyvGR – ㅤ (@efronsaur) April 22, 2017

