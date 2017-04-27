‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kiki Exposes Ava’s Drug Swap – Puts Mom Behind Bars for Killing Morgan?

General Hospital spoilers hint it could be Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) that cracks the case of Morgan Corinthos’ (Bryan Craig) tampered meds and puts her mom behind bars. There are a number of people working on the Morgan meds angle, but it might be Kiki that figures things out first and makes her mom Ava Jerome (Maura West) pay. Upcoming General Hospital spoilers say this explodes in May sweeps.

Stunning Results In Lab Test On Morgan Pills

When Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) turned Morgan’s pills over to GH shrink Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery), he was convinced the meds were faulty. But General Hospital spoilers say the story takes a strange twist. The pills are legit, but there’s still something off about them that makes Andre and Sonny consider new possibilities for Morgan’s fate.

It will be on May 8, reveal new General Hospital spoilers from the soap magazines, that Andre gets the lab tests back and is troubled by the results. The pills seem to be genuine Lithium but since they’re a controlled substance, something else will turn up in the lab report. Remember Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) got the pills from a shady source, so perhaps that batch was stolen.

Awwww! I love Ava & Kiki! Just forget about Morgan & let them be okay! #GH pic.twitter.com/pxj5EvzloS — SourceJenn (@SourceJenn) April 27, 2017

Kiki Eavesdrops And Becomes Suspicious

Kiki already noticed on the April 26 General Hospital that her mom Ava seemed a bit off when they had lunch at The Floating Rib. Ava said something strange and brought up the word “pills” out of nowhere. Later, when Kiki was at work at General Hospital, she eavesdropped on Sonny and Andre discussing Morgan’s pills. That perked Kiki’s ears up and she murmured “Morgan’s pills” to herself.

Now that Kiki has been working at General Hospital in the psych ward, she’s more plugged into mental health concerns and that overheard conversation will get her thinking about Morgan’s increasingly erratic behavior before his death. Kiki will also consider Ava continuing to push Kiki forward and away from anything to do with her past about Morgan – almost like Ava is feeling guilty about something.

Ava Thinks She’s Beaten The Rap

Upcoming General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central promise Ava thinks she’s beaten everyone since the pills are genuine and the PCPD seems to have dropped the case. Plus, when Ava overhears Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) give Sonny the bad news that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) owns all his assets, she’s thrilled. Ava thinks Sonny’s messy divorce will distract him.

Other General Hospital spoilers for next week say Ava’s good fortune continues when she figures out a way to use Sonny’s bad luck against him. From there, GH spoilers predict Ava is feeling jubilant when she puts some clues together to come up with the answer she needs to make sure no one ever finds out what she did to Morgan that helped speed him to his death.

#GH Today Thu April 27: Ava is visiting Sonny when Diane appears at the door to warn him: “I just came to give you a heads-up.” pic.twitter.com/wvWpz2pykM — Laura H (@pmekame) April 27, 2017

May Sweeps Wreck Ava

General Hospital spoilers for May sweeps promises Ava’s luck will run out and the truth will finally be revealed just as May kicks into high gear. But who will it be that gives away Ava’s dirty secret? Andre has lab tests coming in and Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) is feeling really guilty about her role in keeping the pill bottle hidden for so long because she used it for personal gain.

But, in the end, it seems very likely that it will be Kiki that blows up Ava’s game and exposes her to all of Port Charles. It could even be at the Nurse’s Ball when Kiki exposes Ava since General Hospital spoilers from Soap She Knows promise the Ball will feature surprises and danger. Sonny will be at the ball as well as Ava, Kiki, Carly and other interested parties, so it would be a great moment to reveal Ava’s crimes.

Ava Sent To Prison – Maura West Exits?

Knowing how the slippery Port Charles legal system works, it seems doubtful Ava will go to Pentonville for her crime of meds tampering but, then again, you never know. Some General Hospital rumors say Maura West’s contract is up for renewal and there is no word yet whether she’s signed up for another year. If Maura does leave, Kiki condemning Ava would be a spectacular send off.

There have been contract issues at GH that sent some actors packing including Tyler Christopher and Rebecca Herbst and Roger Howarth were reportedly put through the wringer on their negotiations, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if we soon hear Ava will be booted to prison and we don’t see her again from some upcoming General Hospital spoilers.

TODAY ON #GH… it all comes back to Helena! And Jake needs help getting her out of his head. pic.twitter.com/9M5WsuIJYn — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 27, 2017

