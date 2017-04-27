Chelsea Houska will reportedly do what it takes to make sure her daughter, Aubree Houska, continues to be supervised when spending time with her father, Adam Lind.

Following news of a recently failed drug test, Lind may be faced with more custody drama with his two baby mamas, Chelsea Houska and Taylor Halbur, whom each share a young daughter with the Teen Mom 2 dad.

“[Chelsea Houska] is going to enforce the court’s order that Adam’s visits with Aubree be strictly supervised,” a source revealed to Radar Online on April 26. “She will not turn a blind eye to his behavior.

According to the report, Chelsea Houska’s daughter used to spend unsupervised time with her father but now, he sees her only every other weekend and is under strict orders that his parents be present during each of his visits.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Lind has dealt with several driving infractions in recent years, including at least three arrests for driving under the influence. He’s also faced restraining orders from at least two ex-girlfriends who accused him of violent and abusive behavior.

While Lind has been limited to the amount of time he is allowed to spend with Aubree, Aubree has a very typical life at home with her mother, Chelsea Houska, Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, and their son, three-month-old. In fact, DeBoer is often seen spending quality time with Aubree and recently took her to her father/daughter dance at school.

In 2015, just months before getting engaged, Chelsea Houska spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her first thoughts of Cole DeBoer, who she met at a gas station in 2014.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,'” she admitted. “And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” she gushed. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

Chelsea Houska went on to reveal that DeBoer has stepped up as a father figure for Aubree.

“He’s so good with her,” she dished. “And I seriously am not an emotional person, but I cry all the time because I’m so happy.”

Earlier this year, as fans watched her prepare to get married on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska opened up about why marrying Cole DeBoer was such a major milestone for her family.

“Even though I’m marrying Cole, it’s such a big moment for [Aubree] also because she hasn’t had the best experience with her dad [Adam Lind]. Her being able to have her own dress and feel beautiful and get ready for this day just as much as I am was really amazing,” Chelsea Houska told MTV News.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married in October of last year and welcomed their first child, son Watson Cole DeBoer, in January. Since then, they have been laying low as they adjust to life as parents of two children.

Chelsea Houska and her family are expected to return to Teen Mom 2 later this year for the series eighth season. However, MTV has yet to officially renew the series.

