‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Helps Jason With Memories, Jake Hears Too Much

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam will help Jason try to regain some of his memories while Jake overhears too much from Liz.

Jason tries to remember.

Jason (Billy Miller) will try to navigate through his memories, and Sam (Kelly Monaco) will help him attempt to make sense of hit all. Sam will end up concluding that everything all comes back to Helena (Constance Towers). Jason will be overwhelmed with feelings of guilt.

Jason will feel like he is to blame for all of his son’s problems, but Sam tells him to try not to feel that way. Jason will continue to seek out answers and get to the truth.

What happened to Jake on Cassadine Island? Take a few more steps toward the truth, today on #GH! #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Jake hears too much.

Meanwhile, other General Hospital spoilers hint that Liz (Rebecca Hearst) will talk about Jason with Franco (Roger Howarth). Jake (Hudson West) will end up overhearing her say that scapegoating Jason will not help Jake’s situation, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Jake will appear as Liz declares this to Franco, wondering what his mom is referring to, but she will likely brush off his questions. If they all don’t proceed cautiously, Jake could end up being even more troubled by the situation.

Tracy doesn’t trust Samira.

General Hospital spoilers also say that Tracy (Jane Elliot) will talk to Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins) about the painting, asking if he thinks she is a bad person because she won’t give up the art. General Hospital viewers know that the painting is very sentimental to Tracy, and she doesn’t necessarily trust Samira (Ivy Natalia).

What will Tracy do if Samira ends up being her half-sister?

Poor Jake. That little boy didn't ask for any of this, but has still found himself torn between two families. What did Helena do to him on that island? #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Tracy is hoping the DNA results are not a match, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Laura (Genie Francis) and Monica (Leslie Charleston) will go back and forth trying to figure out how Tracy will react.

Laura will think that Tracy will do the right thing, but Monica does not have as much faith in her.

Kiki (Hayley Erin) will rush into Samira’s room in a coming episode to warn her that the immigration agent, Agent Torosyan (Jack Topalian), is already lurking around General Hospital.

Divorce is looming.

Across town, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) will give Sonny (Maurice Bernard) an update about his case. Carly (Laura Wright) is going to have a lot of control over his assets, unfortunately, General Hospital fans know that he signed everything over to Carly after Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) death.

Michael tells Sonny like it is, Finn’s got issues on top of issues, and Jordan’s would-be relationship hits a bump in the road. Any questions? #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Sonny will make moves soon enough, which won’t go over well with Carly. Carly will ask Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to represent her in her divorce, but she is not currently licensed to practice law.

Lawyers, drawings, and expired visas… OH, MY! The Quartermaines have put their necks on the line for Samira and, today, their resolves will all be tested. #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

Ava (Maura West) will head over to Sonny’s place and walk in on him and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) talking about his divorce with Carly.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Staff/Getty Images]