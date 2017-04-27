Caitlyn Jenner On Kardashian Feud: ‘This Stuff Tends To Work Itself Out’

Caitlyn Jenner may have created rift between herself, her ex-wife and former stepdaughters due to her tell-all memoir, Secrets of My Life, but the former Olympian is hopeful that everything will work out in the end.

The star’s former stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian, recently made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, talking about everything from the recent traumatic robbery to her former stepfather’s transition. She even broached the topic of the tell-all, to be released this month.

“My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she’s been through so much. She’s promoting this book and she’s saying all these things. And I just don’t think it’s necessary. I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful. [Caitlyn has not been honest with] certain things about my mom or other things. I feel like it’s taken her a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now. But it’s just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense,” Kim Kardashian revealed during her appearance.

The girls have taken issue with many things in the book, as has Caitlyn’s former wife, Kris, who has had numerous break downs over the material. Included in the book is the assertion that Kris knew from Day 1 that Caitlyn wanted to transition to be a woman and had confused thoughts about her gender identity. She also describes her sex life with Kris, something the family objects to.

The Kardashian girls have been the most hurt by the allegations that Robert Kardashian took on OJ Simpson’s case knowing he was guilty. Because Kris was dating Caitlyn by then and had been good friends with the late Nicole Brown Simpson, Caitlyn Jenner says that Robert Kardashian may have took on the case in order to give a “middle finger” to Caitlyn. This enraged the Kardashian girls who do not like their now-deceased father to be spoken of in an ill manner.

Taking things worst of all is Khloe, who admits to having a strained relationship with Caitlyn. In the past, she has said that things changed so quickly that she wasn’t able to get used to them and she feels she needs time to do so. However, now that Caitlyn has bashed her whole family in the new book, their relationship may be beyond repair.

Caitlyn, however, insists that things are fine on the Jenner side of the family and believes that the trouble with the Kardashians will work itself out.

“Everyone on the Jenner side is fine. All this stuff tends to work itself out!” Caitlyn told a fan at an April 26 signing of the book.

Sources have claimed that Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the daughters Kris and Caitlyn share together, have been embarrassed by the aspects of the memoir that deal with Caitlyn speaking about her relationship with her genitals and sexual reassignment surgery. Evidently, the sisters think there are some things that are better left unsaid.

Still the Jenner girls seem to still have a relationship with their father, and are often seen visiting her.

At the same April 26 book signing referenced earlier, Caitlyn Jenner tells the audience that she told Kris that if she wanted her side of the story out there, she should write her own book and tell her own side of the story.

Rumors have swirled that Kris is going to try to use the book to her advantage, using it as a plot device on the popular series Keeping Up With the Kardashians and ensuring her audience sees her side of things.

