‘Teen Mom 2’: The Real Reason Briana DeJesus Joined The Cast For Season 8

Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked when they heard the news that former Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus was going to be joining the cast for Season 8. Fans were immediately questioning MTV’s motives for adding a fifth cast member to the already dramatic and popular reality TV series. However, a new report allegedly reveals the real reason Briana was added to the cast.

According to Radar Online, the news of Briana DeJesus’ addition to the Teen Mom 2 cast confused everyone, including the stars of the show, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer. So, why did the network choose to add another girl to the mix? Sources close to production reveal that some of the girls are “unreliable” when it comes to filming their scenes for the show. In addition, some of the drama in their lives, such as Jenelle’s long ongoing custody battle, Chelsea’s annoyance with her baby daddy Adam Lind, and Leah’s struggles as a single mom have become a bit stale. The show reportedly wanted someone to “spice” things up a bit. Cue Briana DeJesus.

“Some of the girls are unreliable with filming, and others just are no longer bringing the drama viewers want to see. They needed someone to spice it up.”

As many Teen Mom fans who have followed Briana DeJesus during and after her run on Teen Mom 3 know, the young mother has a lot of drama going on in her life. Briana seemingly has all the drama that the reality TV show fans could hope to see. DeJesus struggles in her relationships with her mother and sister, Brittany, she has a bad boy baby daddy in Devon Austin, who has been arrested for drugs, burglary, and shoplifting, and she’s even pregnant with her second child. Briana seems to be taking a page of out Kailyn Lowry‘s book and has refused to reveal the identity of her new baby daddy.

After Teen Mom 3 got cancelled after only one season, Briana DeJesus appeared on VH1’s Family Therapy with her sister Brittany DeJesus. The 22-year-old revealed her struggles as a young single mother as well as the strain her relationship with her family. During the time on the show, Briana also learned that her sister Brittany does not have the same father as she does, despite being told differently their entire lives. It was revealed that Brittany’s father had died when she was a baby, which shocked and disappointed Britany and Briana.

In addition to Briana DeJesus drama during the next sseason of Teen Mom 2, there should be a lot going on for the other girls as well. Jenelle Evans is still fighting her mother, Barbara Evans, for custody of her oldest son. She’s also recently given birth to her first daughter, Ensley, and built her dream house with fiance David Eason. Meanwhile, Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer have welcomed their first child together, a boy named Watson Cole DeBoer. Chelsea’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind also recently failed a court ordered drug test when he tested positive for meth.

However, Kailyn Lowry will seemingly be the most talked about of the women Teen Mom 2 this season. Lowry, who only recently divorced her husband, Javi Marroquin, is currently pregnant with her third child, and will not reveal the identity of the father. Judging from Kailyn’s recently social media posts, it seems that she’ll be going it alone this time around as the father may not be involved in raising the baby. In addition, Lowry will also continue to learn to co-parent with her other two baby daddy’s Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

