A very odd coincidence is happening on Survivor: Game Changers, with the first three jurors mirroring previous seasons. Is the rest of the cast doomed to repeat history?

Debbie Wanner was voted out Wednesday night on Survivor: Game Changers, landing in 11th place and becoming the third member of the jury. While she came in ninth place in her original season, Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, she happened to be the third juror there, too.

Hali Ford, who was the first juror on Survivor: Worlds Apart, returned to Survivor: Game Changers and once again became the season’s first juror. Ozzy Lusth played three times previously, making it to Final Tribal Council his first time, the Final Four his third time, and placed as the second juror his second time. Ozzy is now the second juror of Survivor: Game Changers.

So is there some sort of eerie jury curse happening? Luckily, there are no fourth jurors in the remaining cast of Survivor: Game Changers, but there is a trio of fifth jurors. Troyzan Robertson was the fifth juror in Survivor: One World, Andrea Boehlke was the fifth juror in Survivor: Caramoan and Zeke Smith was the fifth juror in Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X.

Going further down the line, Cirie Fields was the sixth juror in Survivor: Panama and Sierra Dawn Thomas was the seventh juror in Survivor: Worlds Apart. Aubry Bracco and Tai Trang made it to Final Tribal Council in Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, coming in second and third place, respectively. Meanwhile, Michaela Bradshaw and Brad Culpepper have long outlasted their original season placements, having not even made the jury in their first seasons. Then there’s Sarah Lacina, who was the first juror in Survivor: Cagayan but is also making a deeper run this time around.

Even if the Survivor: Game Changers jury curse does end here, one aspect that could be worth discussing from these familiar placements is the idea of history repeating. This has been a running theme throughout the course of the season, with castoffs like Tony Vlachos, Ciera Eastin and J.T. Thomas making big, risky moves, Ozzy being a provider and a challenge beast, Sandra being outspoken and Debbie becoming aggressive and untrustworthy.

From what viewers have seen so far, only a few castaways are playing decidedly different games (and thus, become game changers through changing their own games) this time around — namely Brad and Sarah. Brad came into Survivor: Blood vs. Water with a big reputation to withhold and was quickly voted out for his aggressive leadership tactics. He has now taken on the strategy of his wife, Monica Culpepper, choosing to listen to others and have a gentler approach. Sarah has also taken a softer approach than in Survivor: Cagayan, balancing with finesse between two warring alliances and getting everyone to trust her.

Even some of the castaways still in the game are playing very similarly to their original seasons. Michaela is just as outspoken as ever and wears her heart on her sleeve, often to the point of angering her fellow tribemates. Tai is still slippery and difficult to manage, finding three Hidden Immunity Idols and sometimes getting in trouble by saying the wrong thing. Zeke keeps wanting to make big moves in the post-merge despite being in a good position in his alliance, with many now starting to lose trust in him.

As Survivor: Game Changers winds down, fans will be watching to see whether these castaways can improve upon their mistakes and finally nab that $1 million they weren’t able to attain in previous seasons.

