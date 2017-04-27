‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary-Jordan-Lily Love Triangle Teased

The Young and The Restless spoilers tease there’s a new love triangle heating up that could take Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) away from his fling with haughty Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) and pull him towards Brash & Sassy beauty Lily Winters (Christel Khalil).

Cane And Lily Hits The Skids

As of now, Lily is firmly married to Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard), but The Young and The Restless spoilers clearly show their union is about to hit a brick wall in the form of Juliet Helton (Laur Allen). If Cane would just let it drop, his marriage might survive, but he keeps picking the scab.

What’s worse is Cane is about to make a misstep with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). The Young and The Restless spoilers promise Cane gets some dirt on Billy and uses it. It’s a race to see who breaks the harsh news to Lily about her man – Billy or Jordan – since both will have motivation soon.

Lily Crushed By Cheating

Other The Young and The Restless spoilers from Soap Central predict when paranoid Cane tries to cover his tracks of his drunken Tokyo night with Juliet, Jordan notices something is amiss. Once Jordan starts watching interactions between Cane and Juliet, the photographer suspects secret shenanigans.

Billy also will have A motive to bust Cane, according to new The Young and The Restless spoilers, when Cane nudges Billy about his renewed romance with Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). Lily will be crushed no matter who tells her about Cane and Juliet since she’s been working side by side with both.

Shouldn’t Cane Get a Pass?

Doesn’t it seem like Cane should get forgiveness from Lily for a one-time drunken night of forgotten travel sex? Remember how Lily was flagrantly bedding Joe Clark (Scott Elrod) on The Young and The Restless last year? Cane let that go even thought it was pretty outrageous and hurtful.

Shouldn’t Lily give Cane a pass on his involuntarily slip up? It’s not like Cane knowingly went to bed with Juliet like Lily did with Joe. The Young and The Restless spoilers say Lily’s missteps with Joe won’t slow Lily’s roll. That means Cane and Lily will soon be headed for Splitsville.

Love Triangle Already Heating Up

Jordan and Hilary don’t seem like much more than a hookup, but that might change now that Hil is officially single, as suggested by some The Young and The Restless spoilers. However, it’s also 100 percent obvious that Jordan has his eye on Lily, who he thinks is much more of a catch.

On Wednesday’s The Young and The Restless, Lily teased Jordan about Hilary and told him, “You deserve better.” Jordan gave Lily a long look and said, “Well in that case, better is already taken.” Lily asked, “Who might that be?” Jordan didn’t elaborate but gave Lily a longing and intense stare.

Lily And Hilary – New Battles Coming?

The Young and The Restless viewers know Hilary and Lily have long despised each other, and Lily is thrilled that Hilary and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) are officially divorced. That legal split should mean Hilary and Lily can go their separate ways, right? Well, actually, that is wrong.

Once Lily and Cane split, The Young and The Restless spoilers predict Jordan makes clear his desire for Lily. Hilary wasn’t taking things too seriously with Jordan, but once she finds out Lily is interested, her claws will come out, and Hilary will make ready for war to keep Jordan with her.

Jordan: "Hilary's finally living up to her potential now that she doesn't have you holding her back!" #YR #OhNoHeDidnt pic.twitter.com/mWgEkvtbJm — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) April 13, 2017

Trouble For Many Couples Coming

These The Young and The Restless spoilers promise lots more couple trouble. Devon and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will heat up soon as they hit the sheets, but Devon still has eyes for Hilary when no one is watching. Hilary, of course, is eaten up by jealousy over Mariah and Devon.

This is further complicated by Lily and Jordan heating up, so Hilary will be torn about which guy she wants to pursue. Juliet has also been giving Cane long and lingering stares, and it’s obvious from recent The Young and The Restless episodes that Juliet wants back in Cane’s bed despite his brush off.

This could turn out to be a love pentagon, not a triangle, as it encompasses Cane, Lily, Jordan, Hilary, Devon, Mariah, and Juliet. We’ll see who winds up coupled with whom when the dust settles after these The Young and The Restless spoilers.

TODAY: Jack discovers Phyllis is back with Billy… pic.twitter.com/f0493234YV — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 27, 2017

[Featured Image by Omar Vega/AP Images]