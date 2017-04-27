Netflix has released its complete list of titles coming to and leaving the streaming service next month. This means there are new movies and television shows ready to be binge watched, and others you need to catch up on before they are gone for good.
Of the many titles coming to Netflix in May are Tom Hank’s 1994 film Forrest Gump, the second season of Chelsea Handler’s Chelsea, and season five of Freeform’s Switched at Birth, and season four of The Fosters. Also, Season 5 of House of Cards, starring Kevin Spacey, will also be coming to Netflix in May, along with Jennifer Anniston’s and Vince Vaugn’s romantic comedy The Break-Up.
With all the new additions, it means Netflix had to make some cuts. Among those titles leaving next month are The Wedding Planner, starring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey, Jurassic Park III,Jurassic Park,The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Seasons 1 through 3 of Graceland.
Coming to Netflix in May
May 1
American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
Blood on the Mountain (2016)
Chaahat (1996)
Chocolat (2000)
Decanted (2016)
Don’t Think Twice (2016)
Drifter (2017)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Happy Feet (2006)
In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love (2015)
Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
Nerdland (2016)
Raja Hindustani (1996)
Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
May 2
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
Hija De La Laguna (2015)
Maria Bamford: Old Baby
Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
May 5
Chelsea: Season 2
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie
Kazoops!: Season 3
Sense8: Season 2
Simplemente Manu NNa
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1
The Last Kingdom: Season 2
The Mars Generation
May 6
Cold War 2 (2016)
When the Bough Breaks (2017)
May 7
LoveTrue (2016)
Stake Land II (2016)
The Host (2013)
May 8
Beyond the Gates (2016)
Hunter Gatherer (2016)
May 9
Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery
Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
All We Had (2016)
May 10
El apóstata (2015)
The Adventure Club (2016)
May 11
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
May 12
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1
Anne with an E: Season 1
Get Me Roger Stone
Master of None: Season 2
Mindhorn
Sahara
May 15
Command and Control (2016)
Cave (2016)
Lovesong (2016)
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
The Intent (2016)
May 16
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive
The Break-Up (2006)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
May 18
Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
May 19
BLAME!
Laerte-se
The Keepers: Season 1
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3
May 21
What’s With Wheat (2017)
May 22
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
They Call Us Monsters (2017)
May 23
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King
Dig Two Graves (2014)
May 24
Southpaw (2015)
May 26
Believe (2016)
Bloodline: Season 3
I am Jane Doe (2017)
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
War Machine
May 28
Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)
May 29
Forever Pure (2016)
A New High (2015)
May 30
F is for Family: Season 2
House of Cards: Season 5
Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)
Masterminds
Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust
Leaving in May 2017
May 1
11 Blocks
Alfie
Bang Bang!
Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
Cujo
Doomsdays
Fantastic Four
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
Flicka: Country Pride
Garfield’s Fun Fest
Invincible
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Paulie
Samurai Headhunters
Stephen King’s Thinner
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Doors
The Real Beauty and the Beast
The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Wedding Planner
Things We Lost in the Fire
To Catch a Thief
Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
Truly Strange
Turf War: Lions and Hippos
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Venom Islands
World War II Spy School
May 2
Good Luck Charlie: Seasons 1-4
Kickin’ It: Seasons 1-3
Scrubs: Season 1-9
May 5
Amapola
Flubber
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Recruit
What About Bob?
May 7
American Dad! Season 7
Bob’s Burgers: Season 2
May 11
American Dad! Season 8
May 15
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 1-5
May 17
American Dad! Seasons 9-10
May 19
Step Up
May 26
Graceland: Seasons 1-3
Are you excited about the new additions being added to Netflix next month? Are you disappointed to see certain titles leaving? Leave your comments below.
[Featured Image by Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock]