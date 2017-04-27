NFL Draft 2017: What Time & Channel Is NFL Draft On? Live Stream & TV Viewing, First Round Team Order, Rumors

Plenty of NFL fans are ready to see which players their teams will choose for the NFL Draft 2017 on Thursday night. The latest installment of the NFL’s annual draft features a plethora of talented college prospects, but knowing which ones will pan out is anyone’s guess. As it stands, Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett continues to top lists of who the No. 1 pick will be, but NFL rumors have also suggested another name could be called first. The team order for the 30 teams could also end up being shaken up a bit by the time the evening is over. Of course, knowing what time and TV channel tonight’s NFL draft will be shown on, as well as how to watch it live streaming online will let fans see as all the announcements are made.

According to SB Nation, a total of 32 picks make up tonight’s first round team order for the NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns will pick first and then again at No. 12. The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears will hold picks No. 2 and No. 3, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennesse Titans to round out the top five. To finish out the top 10 picks, it will be the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills. Normally, the Super Bowl winners would hold the final pick of the round, but the Patriots traded away the No. 32 pick to the New Orleans Saints.

In terms of potential NFL Draft rumors, the Cleveland Browns are looking to be tonight’s major draft winners. They not only hold that top pick which is expected to be Myles Garrett, but the rumor is they’d also like to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Some rumors have suggested they could even call Trubisky’s name first, but another bit of speculation indicates a trade could be on the way, possibly for the Titans’ No. 5 draft pick spot. It would mean the Browns trade up from No. 12 to get a higher pick, but that will be something fans will wait to see tonight as the draft goes down.

2017 NFL Draft Team Order (Round 1):

Cleveland Browns San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans New York Jets L.A. Chargers Carolina Panthers Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Arizona Cardinals Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Indianapolis Colts Baltimore Ravens Washington Redskins Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Detroit Lions Miami Dolphins New York Giants Oakland Raiders Houston Texans Seattle Seahawks Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints (via Patriots)

It’s being said by many analysts out there that the three top positions in this year’s draft are the cornerback, running back, and tight end positions. Some of the top talents who could hear their name called early tonight include Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette, and O.J. Howard. There aren’t too many top quarterbacks available in tonight’s draft class outside of Mitch Trubisky, DeShaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, and DeShone Kizer. However, a team could surprise their fans with a selection of any of the QBs after Trubisky in the first round.

Thursday night’s 2017 NFL Draft takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The official start time for the first round of the draft will be 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The first round is expected to last over three hours for all of the 30-plus picks to be announced. Fans can watch the NFL Draft live coverage on television through both the NFL Network and ESPN. Both of these channels are available to most cable and satellite subscribers live streaming online through either the cable or satellite company’s platform, or through the respective websites for ESPN and NFL.

Even better is the fact there is a way to watch the NFL Draft 2017 live streaming online for free. New customers can sign up for a free one-week trial of the channel streaming service SlingTV. Customers can choose one of the first two channel packages, Sling Orange or Sling Blue, which include either ESPN or the NFL Network among them. More details are available through the Sling.com website for how to sign-up and watch online with the web browser or different apps.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]