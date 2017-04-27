‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Furious With Victor, Lily Walks In On Cane And Juliet

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki will become furious and fed up with Victor, while Lily will make a terrible discovery.

Victor’s family’s against him.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is back in town but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has no idea what her husband was up to while he was gone. She continues to ice him out despite his attempts to win her forgiveness.

Today on #YR, Nikki confronts Victor about his standing with the Newman clan after his betrayal of Adam. #wcw A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Nikki will lose her cool with Victor. Nikki, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) have all disowned him for working with Chloe (Elizabeth Henrickson) and blame him for Adam’s (Justin Hartley) death.

Everyone else is wondering what is going on with the Newmans. A preview for The Young and the Restless episodes ahead show that Nikki will freak out after learning about something Victor did when he left town.

Nikki’s new wing.

Billy (Jason Thompson) will try to tell Victoria that it is never going to work with the two of them while they are at work.

He will tell her he has fallen in love with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and plans to be with her when Nikki will call Victoria and Nick back to the ranch in a fury.

Here’s to our #WCW this week: savvy businesswoman Phyllis! How will Jack react to her confession? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

“Your father has just done something. I am livid.”

Young and the Restless spoilers say that Nikki will clearly be upset that Victor is trying to buy back her affection after donating the money to a university for a wing devoted to MS research in her name, according to International Business Times.

Nick will give his mom a pep talk and she will assure him she won’t go back on their plan. In fact, she will seek out Jack (Peter Bergman) to make it happen.

Young and the Restless fans know that Jack is already on a mission of his own to take down Victor.

Will Jack team up with the rest of the Newmans to seek revenge?

Lily walks in on something suspicious.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) will be convinced that Juliet (Laur Allen) is trying to break him and Lily (Christel Khalil) up.

‪Please join me in celebrating Kate Linder’s 35 year anniversary starring as Esther Valentine on the Young & the Restless! #yr A post shared by Daniel Goddard (@thedanielgoddard) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Juliet will tell Cane that their one-night-stand in Tokyo didn’t mean anything to her. She will swear she is not trying to seduce him or steal him from his wife but Cane won’t believe her.

Every time Juliet talks to Lily, Cane nearly has a heart attack.

At some point, Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Lily will walk in on an intense discussion between Cane and Juliet and she will sense that something is going on between the two of them.

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Are you ready? Are you really ready? #yr A post shared by Daniel Goddard (@thedanielgoddard) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Matt Winklemeyer/Stringer/Getty Images]