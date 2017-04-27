Jenelle Evans’ Mom, Barb, and Farrah’s Mom, Debra, Are New BFFs Despite Debra’s Jenelle Diss

Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barb, have been locked in a heated custody battle for Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace, that has played out for Teen Mom 2 cameras. However, this past week, Barb was seen posing all smiles with Debra Danielsen, Farrah Abraham’s mother. So why is that an issue? Well, the Danielsen has had some not so nice things to say about Barb’s daughter, Jenelle Evans, and thus her daughter is none too pleased about the happy reunion.

According to sources, the pair were filming Teen Mom grandmothers’ special and they stopped to take a photo.

“Having a wonderful time with @barbara0230,” Debra wrote from her Instagram account.

In the past season of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans has been so upset with Barb for not giving Jace back to her that she has refused to film scenes with her. In the reunion special, the brunette beauty even threatened to quit the show if her mother was going to be appearing on camera.

Having a wonderful time with @barbara0230 ! A post shared by Debra Danielsen (@ddanielsen1) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

Despite the mother/daughter drama, Jenelle Evans is reportedly hurt over the new found BFF friendship with Debra because Debra took the time to diss Jenelle on a Facebook Live event.

Debra took a swing at the mother of three, telling her she should reset her priorities in life.

Jenelle Evans isn’t one to take insults lying down, so she Tweeted right back to Debra.

“I’m pretty sure my priorities are straightened out now. [Debra] needs to find a job and stop living off Farrah,” she lashed back on social media.

Farrah Abraham’s mother then responded that she followed Jenelle Evans because she thinks she is beautiful and has potential.

Some of Jenelle’s fans fought back, telling Jenelle Evans to “keep her big gob shut” and to tell David Eason, her fiancé, to stop living off of Jenelle Evans’ Teen Mom 2 earnings.

However, an insider close to Jenelle Evans revealed that the young mother is very hurt by her mother’s photo, considering the caustic way Debra spoke to her on social media.

“Regardless, this isn’t cool as Jenelle had told Barbara the things Debra said about her, and Barbara’s response was something along the lines of how she had fun with her in LA. This just continues to show (another example of) why Jenelle is hurt by her Mom. This just continues to show (another example of) why Jenelle is hurt by her Mom,” the insider revealed.

Jenelle Evans gave up custody of her eldest son, Jace, 7, to her mother several years ago. This was a pragmatic move as the mother tried to get clean from her heroin addiction, and she planned on having Jace live with her full-time once again in the future.

At universal studios in la A post shared by Barbara Evans (@barbara0230) on Nov 14, 2016 at 4:14pm PST

However, Barb, her mother, is concerned that the pair have been living together for far too long now and at this stage, she would be ripping him away from everything he’s ever known, including his school and friends. When asked on Teen Mom 2 whom Jace wants to live with, he often tells both parties he wants to live with them, which makes the situation even messier.

The mother/daughter pair will go to court in May for a final hearing on who gets to have full custodial responsibility of Jace. Jenelle Evans says she tries to keep the peace between herself and her mother for Jace’s sake, ensuring that he continues to see both women as maternal figures.

“Jace doesn’t have a ‘side.’ He loves me and my mother equally and that will never change. I’m ok with that, too. I tell Jace and explain that me and my mom try to get along, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I don’t argue or even raise my voice in front of him anymore. If she makes me frustrated, I’ll simply hang up—no need for all of that extra stress,” she said.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]