Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft: Final Look At 2017 NFL Draft, Seattle Seahawks Draft Pick List

Seattle Seahawks mock drafts haven’t agreed on much during the NFL offseason. It’s possible a Seahawks trade takes place before the team makes its first-round pick on Thursday night (April 27), especially if they get an offer from a team looking to give multiple picks in exchange for it. In fact, none of the experts at NFL.com can agree on the Seattle Seahawks mock drafts, each predicting a different player going to the team with pick No. 26.

A report by NFL.com lists four different experts predicting four different players could get drafted by the Seahawks on Day 1. Those players are Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles, Western Kentucky offensive guard Forrest Lamp, LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White, and Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk. This could be a reason why so many recent Seahawks trade rumors have suggested that first-round pick is available. The team could easily move back a few spots and still have players left on the draft board that would be good fits on the roster.

An updated report by CBS Sports links the Seahawks to Garett Bolles, echoing that one of the top priorities for the team this offseason is to address the offensive line. NFL writer Rob Rang states that Bolles is a work in progress, having started only one year at Utah. He also says that Bolles has some character red flags, despite being one of the best lineman expected to still be still available at the end of the round. General manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have not shied away from players with character flaws in the past.

Heading into Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Seahawks have six draft picks to work with. It begins with the No. 26 overall selection, but it’s possible that the front office could look to acquire more picks during the first two days of the draft. Seahawks general manager John Schneider has been known to move back in rounds in exchange for multiple picks later in the draft. That could take place on Day 1 this year as well, especially if a team wants to move up and take a defensive prospect with that No. 26 selection.

Full Seattle Seahawks Draft Pick List (2017 NFL Draft)

Round 1 – Pick No. 26

Round 2 – Pick No. 26 (58th overall)

Round 3 – Pick No. 26 (90th overall)

Round 3 – Pick No. 38 (102nd overall)

Round 3 – Pick No. 42 (106th overall)

Round 7 – Pick No. 8 (226th overall)

When it comes to the fans predicting how the Seattle Seahawks mock draft should look, they have a different opinion on how the team should approach the 2017 NFL Draft. A report by ESPN relayed how fans have voted for each spot, and they don’t think that the Seahawks should target an offensive lineman in the first round. Washington Huskies cornerback Kevin King is the player showing up on this draft board, possibly showing a lot of bias from local fans. King could be a good cornerback to take in the draft, but it doesn’t address some primary issues on the roster.

There are going to be a high number of Seattle Seahawks trade rumors as the hours tick down to the first pick on Thursday night (April 27). That will likely be the case for a number of teams, especially with the secrecy surrounding whom the Cleveland Browns are going to target with that No. 1 pick. Teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars are also looking to make a big splash, while teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, and Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a final piece to keep the New England Patriots from another Super Bowl victory.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Seahawks traded Marshawn Lynch to the Oakland Raiders for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick. That could help the team down the road. Todd McShay’s final NFL mock draft also came out, projecting the Seahawks to target Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell in the first round, Western Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Moton in the second round, and USC offensive lineman Zach Banner in the third round. Will that final Seattle Seahawks mock draft mirror what the team does this weekend?

[Featured Image by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images]