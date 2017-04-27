North Carolina Flooding Still A Threat: Rescue Efforts Ensue, Woman Drowns In Car, A Body Washes Up In River

Heavy North Carolina flooding is still causing issues after Tuesday’s storm struck the state. The state was hit with the heaviest rainfall it has seen since Hurricane Matthew ransacked North Carolina last year. Although the sun has shown itself, residents in North Carolina are still keeping a close eye on the rising river waters.

The torrential downfall in North Carolina, which dumped 5 months of rain on the state in 5 days, caused severe flooding in Raleigh, the state’s capital. The Neuse River waters began rising near Smithfield and Clayton. The Tar River in Greenville and Tarboro flooded as well. By the time the sun came out, more than 8 inches of rain had fallen in and around Raleigh, North Carolina.

Major flooding continues across North Carolina and Virginia, and the threat will move west over the next several days due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/DYOKnX2f08 — NWS (@NWS) April 26, 2017

Fox News reported rescue teams were dispatched in Raleigh on Tuesday. Rescue teams used inflatable rafts to reach residents who were trapped by the North Carolina flooding. They were able to rescue four people who were stranded in an apartment, as well as two individuals and their dog who were trapped in their home.

Due to heavy debris, more than 5,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Monroe and Asheville, North Carolina this week. Fortunately, however, there have been no major health hazards reported. Communications Director Pete Hovanec explained what happened.

“The pipes can only handle so much water and if it gets caught up with debris and excessive rain sometimes those get backed up and that’s what we faced.”

In Smithfield, North Carolina, a woman’s body was found in the swollen Neuse River by cleaning crews who were removing storm debris. The Associated Press reported that the investigation is ongoing. It “wasn’t immediately clear if the death was caused by the weather,” however, the body served as a reminder to residents how dangerous the flood waters can be.

Norfolk News North Carolina governor warns of flooding risks https://t.co/tAkrGDybNj pic.twitter.com/xaYDBF652e — Norfolk NewsChannel (@Norfolk_NC) April 27, 2017

Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, spoke to residents in a news release on Wednesday.

“We’re grateful that the rains have ended and the sun is back out, but communities in eastern North Carolina cannot let their guard down. Forecasters are still predicting some of our rivers to crest today or as late as Monday and we need to remain alert for more flooding.We know floodwaters can be deadly and I urge everyone to be cautious and stay safe.”

Several roadways, as well as schools and businesses, have remained closed. Throughout Wilson and Greene counties, portions of N.C. 58 were barricaded off earlier this week due to the flooding that stretched across major roadways, as well as streets located in low-level areas.

Flooding submerges roads in Raleigh, North Carolina, as 8 inches of rain deluge the city -… https://t.co/Ol53F0N03M @greensboro_nc pic.twitter.com/zQBcz5V15C — ♥️North Carolina♥️ (@_North_Carolina) April 25, 2017

A woman drowned, as reported The Wilson Times, after driving through North Carolina’s flooding roadways. The woman, 65-year-old Sandra Berry of Florida, “lost her life when rushing water submerged the 2010 Toyota sedan she was driving.”

When someone saw Berry’s car, which was partially submerged in the flood waters, they called for help. The call was made to 911 around 8 p.m Wednesday night. Volunteer fire teams responded and recovered Berry’s body. Trooper C. Kase, of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, said Sandra Berry would still “be alive had she not driven around the barricades on N.C. 58.”

In his news release, Governor Roy Cooper urged drivers on the roadways to follow guidelines while driving and respect the barricaded areas.

“Transportation officials urge drivers to never drive around barricades, even if the road appears clear. Flooding can cause washouts underneath the roadway, and DOT crews will not open a closed road until it has been inspected for safety.”

CBS This Morning reported on the issues that the North Carolina flooding, heavy rain, and rising waters are causing for homeowners in the area.

The water levels are expected to continue rising throughout the weekend and into next week. Homeowners in certain low-lying areas are being asked to evacuate and seek sanctuary on higher ground.

