‘Teen Mom 2’: Adam Lind Tests Positive For Meth, How Does This Impact His Custody Situation?

Teen Mom 2 star Adam Lind is in hot water. Chelsea Houska-DeBoer’s baby daddy reportedly failed a court ordered drug screening after the test revealed that he had used both methamphetamine and amphetamine.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Adam Lind was ordered to take the drug test by the court after both of his baby mamas, Chelsea Houska and Taylor Halbur, were allegedly suspicious that the Teen Mom 2 dad may be using drugs. The two women reportedly took their suspicions to the court and Adam was ordered to submit to a drug test, which he failed. Adam allegedly wrote off the failed test as “faulty,” but when the test was run a second time, the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine were found again.

In addition to Adam Lind’s failed drug test, the Teen Mom 2 star also recently plead guilty to a charge of exhibition driving earlier this month. This is just the latest in a long line of driving related offenses for Lind, who has been arrested multiple times for things such as driving without a license, causing car accidents, and more.

Aubree clearly focused on other things ???????????????? A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Sep 10, 2016 at 1:04pm PDT

Adam Lind has been reportedly been arrested for driving under the influence at least three times, and two of his ex-girlfriends have requested restraining orders against him for alleged violent and abusive behavior. He’s also had warrants issued for his arrest due to failure to pay child support.

Now, because of the failed drug test and other legal issues that Adam Lind is facing, the Teen Mom 2 dad’s custody of daughters Aubree and Paislee has been altered. Adam has now officially lost the privilege of having unsupervised visits with his youngest daughter Paislee. Of course, Lind’s visits with daughter Aubree have been supervised by Adam’s parents for years, and will continue to remain that way for the time being. However, fans have seen Adam spend time alone with Aubree on the show.

Radar Online reports that Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is furious that Adam Lind has been using drugs, and will be going to court to fight that his visits are “strictly supervised.”

“Chelsea is going to enforce the court’s order that Adam’s visits with Aubree be strictly supervised. She will not turn a blind eye to his behavior,” an insider revealed of the situation.

Adam Lind has faced drug rumors for years. Back in 2014, Adam’s ex-gilfriend Jessica Nicole claimed that the reality TV dad was using anabolic steroids, but Lind adamently denied her shocking claims. During the most recent Teen Mom 2 reunion, Chelsea Houska told Dr. Drew that she’s “heard a lot of things” about Adam, including rumors of “drug use.”

“He’s just an a—shole. I mean, I’ve heard a lot of things. I’ve heard drug use by multiple people which I would not be surprised [about]. He just thinks he’s above everybody.”

Aubs last tball of the year ! She did great ! A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Aug 18, 2016 at 7:18pm PDT

Neither Chelsea Houska nor Adam Lind have yet to respond to the failed drug test publicly. However, the situation may be detailed during the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, which is currently filming.

However, rumor has it that Adam has yet to film any scenes for Season 8 of the MTV reality series, after he was seen multiple times during Season 7B getting annoyed for looking like a bad father on the show, to which producers told him they would film more moments between he and his daughters. However, Adam shied away from filming, and claimed he didn’t want to be on the show any longer.

