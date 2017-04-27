Brad Pitt Reportedly Reconciles With Maddox: Inside Their First Overnight Visit Since The Abuse Allegations

Brad Pitt is finally turning things around with his oldest son, Maddox. After all the speculation of child abuse, the World War Z star has reportedly reconciled with Maddox during his first overnight stay since the divorce.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Pitt was granted his first overnight stay with the kids since Jolie filed for divorce in September. Seven months have passed since the split, but it sounds like Pitt and Maddox are finally starting to repair their broken relationship.

“Maddox and Pax had an overnight visit with their father… along with their younger siblings,” an insider revealed.

Shortly after the divorce, reports surfaced that Pitt had abused Maddox on a private plane. The incident is allegedly what sparked Jolie’s decision to call it quits and dismantle the marriage. Pitt was investigated by child services and the FBI and eventually cleared of all the allegations. He also underwent therapy after the investigations, and Jolie finally allowed the kids to spend the night.

“Initially, Brad was resisting having them there, but Angie insisted it was being recommended by the therapists, so he agreed,” the insider explained.

The source added that Pitt and the kids enjoyed a dinner at his home and everything went great. For Pitt, the stay wasn’t something he expected to happen so soon after the split. Fortunately, the time apart healed a lot of the problems between Maddox and Pitt.

“Maddox has actually moved on from what happened on the jet. He’s just a typical brooding teenager,” the insider shared. “Pax has…held onto a lot of residual anger. But he’s getting past it. Maddox and Pax have both forgiven him.”

According to Hollywood Life, Jolie sent two nannies with the children for the overnight visit. All six children were present for the sleepover, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. With six kids to look after, an insider noted that things were a little chaotic during dinner time, which only made everything better.

“[Brad] didn’t force anything [during the visit], and he let the kids set the tone,” the source shared, adding that all of the kids wanted to eat something different for dinner.

Fortunately, Pitt had a chef on hand who cooked everything they wanted.

Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that the overnight stay is a huge step for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s tumultuous divorce. The estranged couple have gone through a bitter war over the past few months, but the recent stay indicates that things are starting to look up. It isn’t clear if Jolie is starting to rethink her desire to obtain full custody, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.

Of course, neither Jolie nor Pitt has confirmed the details of the overnight stay or whether Maddox and Pitt’s relationship is in better standing. Fans can only hope that the reports are true and that the therapy sessions and time apart have cooled things down between the father and son.

In the meantime, Jolie and Pitt have yet to finalize their drama-filled divorce. The couple hired a private judge to take care of the settlement, so it might be a long time before any details are released. The latest visit, however, could be an indication that the couple is on the verge of working out the custody arrangement and finally moving on with their lives.

Jolie and Pitt were together for over a decade before calling it quits. They tied the knot in 2014 and shared six children during their time together. Jolie adopted Maddox and Zahara prior to dating Pitt, who later adopted all three of the couple’s oldest children.

