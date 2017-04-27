North Korean News: Experts Say War ‘Not Imminent’ As North Korea Releases Simulation Attack On White House

In North Korean news, experts say that a war with North Korea is “not imminent,” despite continued North Korean rhetoric, including a new simulation video released by North Korea that shows an attack on the White House.

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, continues to vow a “full-out war” on the U.S., as previously reported by the Sun. However, according to experts, the “fragile situation” with North Korea has not yet reached a point of “no return.”

According to CNN, the North Korean capital city of Pyongyang and the United States capital city of Washington, D.C. continues to trade weekly “inflammatory rhetoric.”

"Americans could be forgiven for thinking that war is about to break out. But it is not." @MarkLandler https://t.co/ALV6yFi5II — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 27, 2017

In recent years, North Korean relations with the U.S. have remained hostile, mainly due to continued nuclear weapons tests by North Korea, as well as its continued development of long-range missiles, that North Korea says can hit the United States.

The Guardian reports that North Korean news continues to show propaganda videos of cities along the West Coast, as well as Washington, D.C., in ruins.

Simulation videos put out by North Korea that show what the aftermath of a nuclear missile strike in the U.S. would look like continues to fuel the fear of what some are calling would be a World War 3 with North Korea.

Ever since the U.S. bombed parts of North Korea during the Korean War, that ran for nearly three years, from 1950 to 1953, North Korean leaders have vowed to become a nuclear power and strike the United States — a threat that has led to continued presence of the U.S. military in South Korea.

Following North Korean news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in 2011, his son and new North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, announced in early 2012 a freeze on all missile launches, as well as nuclear tests and uranium enrichment, in exchange for aid from the U.S. in the form of tons of food.

However, early on in 2013, North Korean news announced a new nuclear test, “of higher level will target against the U.S.” Since then, the U.S. has believed that North Korea could reach Hawaii via long-range missiles, and a new report on MSN says that the U.S. Navy believes the U.S. should consider new ways to defend Hawaii “against a growing threat from North Korea.”

Although, President Barack Obama believed in 2015 that the North Korean government under Kim Jong-un would eventually collapse, new sanctions were put on North Korea by the U.S. in 2016, as a way to punish Kim Jong-un and his regime for conducting a nuclear test in early January of 2016, as previously reported by the Washington Post.

North Korea obliterates US Capitol and puts the White House in crosshairs in … https://t.co/ySNKKXzwPG via @MailOnline — Patt Kaplan (@PattKap) April 27, 2017

More recently, tensions between North Korea and the U.S. have increased, following President Donald Trump’s decision to strike an airfield in Syria earlier this month, as well as weigh military actions against North Korea to end its missile program.

The Inquisitr reported just two days ago that North Korean news announced new warnings to the U.S. and President Trump amid speculation of U.S. military action against North Korea.

As the world continues to fear a possible “outbreak of World War 3,” a recent report by the New York Times states that the “drumbeat” of continued threats by both U.S. and North Korean sides do not “add up to imminent war.”

The report on Thursday goes on to say that the danger of a clash between the U.S. and North Korea have been overstated, according to experts who have reportedly “followed the Korean crisis for decades.”

Even as North Korean news released a new “mock-up and inflammatory” video clip, also on Thursday, of a simulation attack on the White House, as shown by the Washington Post, other signs in North Korea, South Korea, and the U.S. reportedly point to tensions that “fall short of war.”

Per the New York Times, “Mr. Kim continues to appear in public. South Koreans are not flooding supermarkets to stock up on food. There is no talk of evacuating cities and no sign the United States is deploying additional forces to South Korea. The American Embassy in Seoul advising diplomats’ families to leave the country.”

China says it is open to talks with the US on the North Korea nuclear crisis https://t.co/g6yQw0jsDC pic.twitter.com/JVAtCiuOnn — Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 27, 2017

Yonhap News reported earlier this month that there is a “slim chance” of a pre-emptive strike on North Korea by the U.S., despite continued propaganda as reported by North Korean news.

“It would be far-fetched to attack the North, risking the belligerent country’s revenge and with more than 200,000 American citizens residing in South Korea, an attack would be a huge burden for the U.S. government as well.”

While North Korea does pose a threat to Japan and South Korea, the Guardian reported that North Korea has yet to prove that a long-range missile “could cross nearly 5,500 miles of the Pacific” to reach U.S. cities.

U.S. Navy Admiral Harry Harris with the U.S. Pacific Command said that the objective is to “bring Kim Jong Un to his senses, not his knees.” Rather than start World War 3, the U.S. is looking at other non-military ways of dealing with North Korea, including economic pressure from China, according to the Washington Post.

“80 sets of eyes rolling”: Senators from both parties slam Trump’s North Korea briefing https://t.co/DmV2N9Y9ca via @shareblue — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 27, 2017

In a 2015 report on 38North, President Obama stated that North Korea “can’t really even feed its own people,” and a recent report on News claims that North Korea continuing to tout its “intent on harnessing” nuclear weapons is Kim Jong-un’s way of continuing “to extort resources from the world and continue to be a source of attention.”

