Did Kylie Jenner Really Photoshop Her Tiny Waist In This Instagram Underwear Photo?

Kylie Jenner showed off her toned waist in a new photo on Instagram, but some fans are claiming that her slim figure is actually the result of Photoshop.

Kylie was slammed with photo altering accusations on Instagram after she posted a selfie showing herself posing in her Puma underwear on the evening of April 26, as some fans claimed that it was obvious that Jenner had used Photoshop to alter her figure to make her waist look smaller.

Fans slammed the reality star on the social media site, with many posting screenshots of Kylie’s original photo and circling the area next her stomach which appeared to show that Jenner had altered the Instagram selfie and had left her wall and curtains warped and bulging out slightly as a result.

“Nice curvy wall” one fan with the username @childishlanbino commented on the image, claiming that Jenner’s wall appeared warped by Photoshop in the background, while @vanity16 hit back at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, “LOOK AT THE WALL ON THE LEFT SIDE IT IS [PHOTOSHOPPED]!!!!!!!!!!”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

“Is that photoshop or a curtain just somehow bending where her curves do?” Instagram user @princess_chloe_xo then sarcastically commented on Kylie’s selfie, while Instagram user @infante04 commented on the picture, “It’s been photoshoped but I still lav itttttt!”

“I just love how good your body looks now with the wall curved. Shows how real you are Kylie,” Instagram fan @Lexiatunnelli sarcastically hit back at Jenner amid the Photoshop controversy. “Next time you might wanna over look your pictures before you post them. Just a little reminder.”

Kylie is still yet to respond the backlash from fans claiming she photoshopped her latest Instagram selfie, though she did return to social media few hours later to post another image of herself that proved she probably wasn’t too worried about the accusations.

In her most recent upload, Jenner was sitting on a private jet while covering half of her face with her phone, though she left the picture without a caption and did not comment on fans’ allegations that she photoshopped her waist to look smaller.

But while Kylie Jenner isn’t responding to the photo altering accusations, this certainly isn’t the first time Jenner has been accused of editing her images before sharing them with the world on social media.

Back in December, The Independent reported that Jenner was accused of photoshopping a photo of herself she uploaded to Instagram to make her butt look bigger as she promoted a line of jeans.

Kylie never spoke out regarding that image altering controversy either, though the outlet reported that fans accused Jenner of making her butt appear larger before she posted the shot of herself looking over her shoulder while sitting on her bed to promote Fashion Nova jeans.

“Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans,” Kylie captioned the image that some fans claimed had a little help from Photoshop to enhance her derriere. “Get them at FashionNova.com #ad.”

Fans alleged that Kylie had suffered a photoshop fail after a number of her followers pointed out that the inflated size of the pockets and the belt loop on the jeans proved that she had edited the image to make her butt appear larger, though Kylie never commented.

Jenner was then accused of photoshopping yet another image uploaded to her Instagram account just weeks later.

Kylie was accused of altering an Instagram photo of herself sitting on then boyfriend Tyga’s knee while wearing a bikini during a vacation, as Cosmopolitan reported that some fans claimed that Jenner had manipulated the image before uploading it to social media to make her thighs look smaller.

Do you think Kylie Jenner really photoshopped her waist in her latest Instagram selfie?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]