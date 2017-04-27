The year of 2017 is officially the year of doppelgangers and lookalikes. Katy Perry’s new, extreme makeover has people all fired up about how much she looks like Justin Bieber and even Guy Fieri!

Katy Perry is no stranger to extreme hairdos, but this time the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer may have gone a little too far. Perry, who broke up from Orlando Bloom in early March after one year of dating, is making great changes in her appearance.

Katy Perry has debuted her new hair makeover – a bleached buzz cut, which looks uncannily familiar. Perry, who is usually compared to doppelganger actress Zooey Deschanel, now looks exactly like Justin Bieber.

Katy Perry, who is having fun with her new, liberating makeover by morphing into Guy Fieri by copying his signature blonde spiked hairstyle, is channeling Justin Bieber’s 2017 hairstyle by bleaching her hair blonde and getting a buzz cut.

Katy Perry’s new trim is a bit Bieber… What d’ya reckon????????? When I get my hair cut i look like @CalvinHarris???? Ryan x pic.twitter.com/xyI3n8GuzW – Capital East Mids (@CapitalEastMids) April 17, 2017

While many believe that Justin Bieber’s bleached buzz cut was inspired by Miley Cyrus’s bleached short pixie cut from 2012, Katy Perry was seemingly inspired by the “What Do You Mean?” singer’s new bleached haircut.

And it’s no wonder, really, as Justin Bieber’s bleached buzz cut has been making the rounds on social media, with many users getting makeovers to copy the Biebs’ trendy hairstyle.

By getting the extreme makeover, Katy Perry seems to be floating away from her twinning look with actress Zooey Deschanel.

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel share an uncanny resemblance, with some people believing that the two women may be related. Well, that resemblance is not so uncanny now that Perry sports a buzz cut.

But on top of their dark hair, Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel also have in common their big, pretty eyes.

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel are often compared by their fans every time the two appear at the same venue. But now it seems that Katy Perry will be more compared to Justin Bieber and Guy Fieri given her new look.

While it’s unclear if Katy Perry’s new, extreme makeover has anything to do with her struggles in her personal life following the controversial split from Bloom last month, Perry seems happy about her cute buzz cut.

In fact, without her newly bleached buzz cut, Katy Perry wouldn’t have been able to celebrate National Lookalike Day on Thursday, April 20, the way she did.

As if it was not enough to bear an uncanny resemblance to Justin Bieber, Zooey Deschanel, and Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry has found a new doppelganger in the face of Guy Fieri.

happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Last Thursday, Katy Perry celebrated National Lookalike Day by posting on Instagram and Twitter a side-by-side comparison photo featuring herself with the newly bleached buzz cut and Guy Fieri with his signature hairstyle.

It’s not the first time Katy Perry has undergone a hair makeover since her split from Bloom, as the “Dark Horse” singer initially debuted a blonde pixie haircut at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, according to People magazine.

Katy Perry said at the time of her new breakover hair that she wanted to “redefine what it means to be feminine.” A few weeks later, Katy Perry revealed her new, boyish buzzed cut that sparked comparisons to Justin Bieber and Guy Fieri.

Interestingly, Katy Perry is not the first celebrity to channel Guy Fieri’s trademark hair. Last October, Chrissy Teigen dressed as Fieri for a special Halloween episode of the daytime talk show FABLife, sporting Fieri’s spiky bleached blonde wig.

Katy Perry’s new buzzed cut was done by celebrity stylist Chris McMillan.

[Featured Composite Image containing photos by Jordan Strauss,Evan Agostini,Erik Kabik/AP Images]