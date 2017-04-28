Angelina Jolie Bonds With Shiloh: Does Angie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter ‘Want To Be A Boy’ Named John?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children have grown up in the public spotlight, with their parents discussing their individual quirks and interests. When it comes to Shiloh, both Angelina and Brad have mentioned her preference for boys’ clothing, and Pitt even revealed that their daughter at one point wanted to be called John, while Jolie shared their child’s desire to be a boy. Now 10, does Shiloh still feel the same way?

Angelina Jolie is a busy mom, but she made time to bond with Shiloh on a mother-and-daughter shopping expedition this week. Angelina took her youngster to a guitar store, and when they emerged, the result of their shopping was already in the little girl’s hands, reported Hollywood Life.

Jolie, 41, took her daughter to Hollywood’s famous Guitar Center on April 26 for a new ukulele. Even as the mom and daughter exited the store, the 10-year-old was seen happily playing the new instrument.

The Guitar Center is familiar terrain for Brad as well, with the actor seen taking Shiloh and her big brother Pax, 13, there previously, a store source told the publication.

“Brad used to come in all the time,” said the source. “He’s a cool dude and brings his kids sometimes. He used to come on a regular basis with his daughter and son.”

Just like Jolie, Pitt showed an appreciation for nurturing his children’s musical interests, according to the insider, who revealed that Brad and the youngsters “would just play whatever they wanted.” The source described Pitt as a “nice guy, great father.”

As an A-list actress with an Oscar award, Jolie has encouraged and supported her children in their own artistic choices, pointed out the Daily Mail.

In addition to bonding over buying the musical instrument, Angelina and Shiloh tackled some items on their shopping list. The two visited Target for a few additional purchases. The little girl sported a navy baseball cap, tennis shoes, and a gray hoodie with camouflage shorts, while Jolie went with a chic all-black ensemble that featured a flowing maxi dress.

Brad Pitt and Angelina welcomed Shiloh in 2006, and she is Jolie’s first biological child with Pitt. The little girl appeared to have her mom all to herself on the shopping expedition, with her five siblings Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne not spotted during the mom-and-daughter event.

Discussing Shiloh’s clothing choices in a Vanity Fair interview in 2010, Jolie described how her daughter prefers to dress, reported the International Business Times.

“She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it’s a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit,” said Angelina.

“She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy.”

Consequently, Jolie revealed that she and Pitt “had to cut her hair,” adding that their child “likes to wear boys’ everything” and “thinks she’s one of the brothers.” Prior to Angelina’s comments, Brad talked with Oprah Winfrey about the then 2-year-old’s name preferences.

“[Shiloh] only wants to be called John. John or Peter. So it’s a Peter Pan thing,” explained Pitt. “So we’ve got to call her John.”

Brad then described a typical conversation at the time.

“‘Shi, do you want…’…’John. I’m John,'” recalled Pitt.

“I’ll say, ‘John, would you like some orange juice?’ And she goes, ‘No!’ So, you know, it’s just that kind of stuff that’s cute to parents.”

Last year, OK! magazine sparked new rumors by quoting an insider’s claim that Shiloh was “questioning gender identity” to Brad and Angelina.

The source revealed that Jolie and Pitt support their child’s “wishes to identify as a boy” along with the 10-year-old’s wardrobe that allegedly contains only boys’ clothing.

“Shiloh’s so funny about her wardrobe and she couldn’t be more different from her sisters,” added the insider. “She only wears boys’ clothes and is always stealing T-shirts from Pax’s wardrobe.”

When it comes to their child’s preferences, Brad and Angelina are very responsive, according to the source.

“[Jolie and Pitt are] being extremely responsible about her tomboy ways.”

While Angelina and Brad are reportedly turning to “all kinds of experts” to learn how to handle the situation without causing “damage” to their youngster, the insider also claimed that Shiloh’s parents plan to wait until high school to address her gender identity.

“They are worried she might get bullied, but she’s a tough little nut who totally knows her own mind,” added the source. “She’s a very impressive young person with a killer brain on her shoulders.”

