Joanna Gains Gives Fans Helpful Advice About ‘Fixer Upper’ Rumors

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines took to her blog recently to slam tabloids that were spreading rumors regarding herself and her HGTV series. She also used the opportunity to give her fans a helpful piece of advice about Fixer Upper rumors.

According to PEOPLE, it was earlier this week that Fixer Upper rumors claiming Joanna Gaines was going to quit the show to pursue a career in the beauty related industry started to circulate on social media. Naturally, Fixer Upper fans everywhere began to panic. Was there any truth to these Fixer Upper rumors? Did these Fixer Upper rumors mean the series would be canceled or was Chip Gaines able to continue the HGTV series without his wife as his co-star? The panic and questions continued.

Inquisitr looked into these Fixer Upper rumors a little earlier today and learned that Joanna Gaines was not walking away from the HGTV series. In fact, not only did Joanna reassure her fans that the rumors were true and there was nothing to talk about, she took things a step farther and gave her fans a piece of advice when it comes to Fixer Upper related rumors.

Directly from Joanna’s blog, she told her fans and followers they needed to be a little more careful about what they read on the internet. She encouraged Fixer Upper fans not to believe every single piece of information they see floating around social media about the HGTV series, herself, or her husband. Basically, she wanted her fans to remember what tabloids and rumors were. Until Joanna, Chip, or the HGTV network itself confirms a piece of information – fans are encouraged to take things they read on the internet about the series with a grain of salt. Gaines just wants her fans to avoid getting so excited over every small detail they read until they get confirmation that it is true.

What were the details behind the rumors that caused people to panic?

The Fixer Upper rumors which caused fans to panic claimed Joanna was walking away from the HGTV series in order to promote her new beauty product line. According to PEOPLE, “HGTV Nightmare: Joanna Gaines Leaves Show to Start a Cosmetic Line,” was the original headline that was making its way across Facebook and terrorizing fans.

In Joanna’s blog, she talked about how her and her husband Chip had so many different things going on right now. She, however, wants her fans to know quitting Fixer Upper to pursue a career in the beauty industry isn’t on that list.

“At times, it’s even hard to keep our own parents in the loop. It’s true. At this point in our career we can honestly say, we’ve heard it all—from reports of us moving our family to Vegas to us having more or less children than we actually have. So remember, you can’t believe everything you read.”

Unfortunately for Joanna and her husband Chip, being the stars of Fixer Upper has put their entirely family and everything they do directly into the spotlight. There isn’t a move they can make or a word they can speak without a media outlet finding a way to twist it into a story – for better or worse. On her blog, Joanna claims to have heard just about everything you can possibly imagine – and then some – when it comes to rumors about herself, Chip, and the Fixer Upper show.

The best piece of advice fans can take away from this latest – and somewhat terrifying – Fixer Upper rumor is that not everything on the internet is true. When Joanna and Chip want their fans to know something about themselves or their HGTV series, they will be the first to come out and talk about it. Until then, Joanna wants her fans to be a little more careful about letting Fixer Upper rumors get them so riled up.

Did you get worked up about this recent Fixer Upper rumor or did you know there was no way Joanna Gaines could be walking away from the show?

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Invision/AP Images]