Is Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the verge of being canceled? According to a new report, Kris Jenner is allegedly in a panic as ratings for the series continue to drop.

While the cast of the series is currently under contract to continue filming the E! reality show, a Radar Online report on April 27 suggested that Jenner was hitting new lows as she reportedly warns her kids that if they don’t “step up,” the show will be “over.”

“Kris is working her butt off right now!” a source close to the family explained.

While Jenner was previously dating the much younger Corey Gamble, the source claimed the couple recently split as Jenner focused her energy solely on saving the alleged “sinking ship” that is Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Although Jenner is reportedly doing what she can to increase viewership on her family’s reality show, she’s also dealing with a nasty feud with Caitlyn Jenner, her former husband, after the release of her new autobiography, The Secrets of My Life. As fans may have seen, Jenner was trashed in the tell-all and was ultimately seen reacting to the contents of the book during a scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Kris is now using Caitlyn because of all the drama with her book to bring ratings,” said the insider.

As for Jenner’s daughters — Kim, 36; Kourtney, 37; and Khloe Kardashian, 33 — are currently in Mexico for Kourtney’s birthday, where they’ve been seen parading their bikini bodies on the beach.

“Kris told the girls that they really need to step it up and get out there,” said the source.

According to Radar Online, Kris Jenner expected that Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris would do wonders for the ratings of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but unfortunately, the episodes that featured Kim discussing the event and her recovery continued to spiral. In turn, Jenner reached out to the youngest Kardashian sister, Khloe, in hopes of another on-camera wedding.

“Kris offered Khloe and Tristan several million to do an on-camera wedding,” the insider told Radar Online.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom tied the knot on Keeping Up with the Kardashians years ago and now, as her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson heats up, Jenner is hoping she will once again take the plunge on camera.

While Keeping Up with the Kardashians may be nearing its end, fans haven’t seen the last of the Kardashian/Jenner family. In fact, the youngest sibling of the family, Kylie Jenner, recently landed her own series, Life of Kylie, which will air on the E! network.

“Kylie is so excited,” a source told Radar Online in March. “It’s going to be all about building her business, and hiring people for her team.”

Kylie Jenner launched a successful line of lip kits years ago and is now running an entire cosmetics brand.

“These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Jenner said in a statement. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

As for other potential spinoff shows of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, nothing has been confirmed at this point, and the future of Kourtney & Khloe remains up in the air.

The 13th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.

