Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar Filming A Music Video For ‘Loyalty’? Rih Spotted On Set In LA

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar are rumored to be working on a music video for their new track, “Loyalty,” after fans reportedly saw the Barbadian songstress on set while in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Two weeks ago, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with the arrival of his highly anticipated album, Damn., which features his new collaborative effort with Rihanna alongside other high-profile collaborations with artists such as U2 and Zacari. While little is known about which tracks off of Lamar’s latest release will go on to become singles, the instant popularity of Kendrick and Rihanna’s “Loyalty” track has led several outlets to predict the arrival of an impending music video for the project in the near future.

In addition, fans have also been taking to social media this week to report that they’ve seen Rihanna on set in Los Angeles for what appears to be a music video shoot, thus further fueling rumors that a “Loyalty” music video from Kendrick and Rih is on the horizon.

According to Rihanna fan page @therih.up on Instagram, several fans witnessed seeing Rihanna in Los Angeles yesterday for what seems to be a music video shoot, with one fan noting, “And just saw Rihanna taping a music video…”.

Similarly, another fan took to Twitter to gush over having seen Rihanna in Los Angeles, albeit neglecting to offer details regarding where or when she saw the songstress on Wednesday.

“Just saw the Queen, the goddess: @rihanna I’ve found the reason I’m here,” the fan began, adding, “I feel like I have seen the face of God #crying #IamNotWorthy.”

Despite neither fan divulging any details about what track they believe Rihanna may have been working on, fans appear convinced that the project is likely tied to her recent collab with Kendrick and not related to a single release from her 2016 album, Anti, which has some fans still holding out hope that a “Love on the Brain” music video may be in the works from the singer.

One fan commented on @therih.up’s post with the message, “Guys I think it’s too late for Love On the Brain video. She would have been released that video. It may be loyalty with Kendrick. I’m guessing.”

However, other fans pointed out that the video could also be a result of Rihanna’s collaboration with Future for his track, “Selfish,” which dropped back in February off of the rapper’s new album, HNDRXX.

While Kendrick Lamar is remaining tight-lipped on his plans to release music video accompaniments for his latest release, one of the co-producers for “Loyalty,” Terrace Martin, recently spoke to The Fader about how the project came about between Kendrick and Rihanna, noting that Kendrick knew he wanted Rihanna on the track after hearing the finished version for the first time.

Martin explains, “‘LOYALTY.’ came about because I was working with Rapsody and 9th Wonder. 9th Wonder has a producer under him named Khrysis, who sent me a record to plan on. It was a Bruno Mars sample of ’24K Magic.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, that sounds crazy.’ I said, ‘I wanna replay it, reverse it, change the key, add a third harmony—do all these things to it. But still make it sound just like the sample, but with a different edge.'”

Martin continued by noting that after he turned the sample around and began adding drums to the track, Kendrick expressed his desire to add Rihanna to the finished version of the song.

“Right there, on my mama, Kendrick said: ‘Imma get Rihanna on this,'” Martin explained. “That day. Right when the drums started, he looked at my saying, ‘Aye, I’m gonna get Rihanna on this record.'”

What do you think Rihanna may have been working on, a music video release for “LOYALTY.,” or perhaps a video with Future for “Selfish”?

