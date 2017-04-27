WWE News: The Story Behind The Dramatic Rise Of Jinder Mahal

In WWE news, wrestling fans were shocked when Jinder Mahal appeared almost out of the blue on SmackDown Live and became the top contender for Randy Orton’s WWE Title, telling Orton, “You disrespect me because of your lack of tolerance, but at Backlash, I will take back my respect.” With Jinder Mahal’s star rising so quickly, WWE fans have begun questioning who Mahal is and wondering what the story is behind his sudden rise in the world of wrestling.

Rolling Stone report that a large part of Jinder Mahal’s sudden prominence with the WWE and the huge push he has had is because the WWE is moving towards the Indian and South Asian market and would like to export some of their talent. However, as the Inquisitr also reported, Jinder Mahal was actually born in Canada, although he is of Punjabi descent. But regardless of where Jinder Mahal actually comes from, there is no doubt that the WWE may see Mahal as someone exotic who will appeal to markets in both South Asia and the West.

To further back up the assertion that the WWE sees Jinder Mahal as someone who can help them move deeper into South Asia, there was recently a giant scouting event in Dubai with Triple H, who is the Executive VP of Talent. Triple H stated that the WWE is “dedicated to finding the most talented athletes and entertainers from around the world.”

“Not only are the Middle East and India important markets to grow our business and reach new fans, but they are also key regions from which to recruit premier athletes who want to pursue the dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.”

t has also been noted that the new vice president and general manager of WWE India is now Sheetesh Srivastava, who was once a Walt Disney executive. Srivastava is the main man responsible for the massive push of the WWE into India’s market, and he will almost certainly be doing everything he can to secure Indian talent and procure more live events for fans in South Asia.

Wrestling fans may also have noticed that Harv and Gurv Shira are now being referred to by the WWE as The Singh Brothers, and this combined with the sudden spotlight aimed at Jinder Mahal shows the direction that the WWE is now going.

Besides the WWE’s planned expansion into India, there is also some serious luck on the part of Jinder Mahal when it comes to his recent success and the fact that he will be challenging Randy Orton at WWE Backlash for the WWE Title. For instance, having the Bulgarian Brute Rusev fall victim to an injury which will see him out of action for a minimum of two months certainly helped to give a hefty push to Jinder Mahal.

Regardless of the WWE’s push and a healthy dose of luck, there can be no doubt that Jinder Mahal also works extremely hard, and Triple H has spoken of Mahal’s intensity when it comes to his work, as Sportsrageous reported.

“Jinder is a guy who has always worked extremely hard. He trains hard; he’s very intense about what he wants with his career; he’s very thoughtful. That’s the same with Drew McIntyre. That opportunity came for them when you’re too young and not ready for it and a little immature to it. To Jinder’s credit and to Drew’s credit, they left, they went and figured it for themselves, they improved. They’re both men now as opposed to kids trying to make it in the business.”

What do you think of Jinder Mahal and who do you believe is most likely to win the WWE Title?

