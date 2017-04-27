Cameran Eubanks of Bravo TV’s Southern Charm is expecting her first child with husband Jason Wimberly.

After discussing the idea of starting a family during the fourth season of the hit reality show, Cameran Eubanks has officially confirmed her pregnancy and revealed the first photo of her unborn child on Instagram.

“Times a changin’ y’all!” Cameran Eubanks wrote in the caption of photo of herself and Wimberly, who has yet to make an appearance on Southern Charm.

Cameran Eubanks went on to tell her fans and followers that she and Wimberly are expecting a baby girl later this year.

A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Apr 26, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

“Baby GIRL Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!” she wrote.

Cameran Eubanks and Jason Wimberly celebrated three years of marriage earlier this month but despite their relationship, Wimberly has not yet participated in any filming sessions with Southern Charm. While fans are well aware that Eubanks is married, she rarely references her marriage on the show and when it comes to Wimberly, he’s made a point to steer clear of the cameras.

“He has zero desire to be on TV. I always joke that he is just a normal person and most normal people don’t want to be in the spotlight,” Cameran Eubanks explained to The Daily Dish in February. “Does this mean I am calling myself crazy? Absolutely. We all have a bit of an ego. Jason doesn’t have one, which is part of the reason I love him so much. He’s the yin to my yang.”

Although Cameran Eubanks’ husband has not been seen on Southern Charm, fans of the series do recognize them as a couple when they are out and about in Charleston, South Carolina, where the series is shot.

“They always say, ‘Oh, so you are the mystery husband!’ He is always so laid back and usually offers to take a picture if someone wants a photo…which is actually rare in Charleston,” she admitted.

Cameran Eubanks went on to reveal that she never lets reality television interfere with her relationship and insisted that her husband is completely supportive of her gig on the show, which follows her and several of their friends, including Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel, Landon Clements, and Craig Conover.

“I compartmentalize Southern Charm. I don’t let it interfere with my marriage which is part of the reason Jason stays off camera. He is totally supportive of me filming the show and is actually a huge fan,” Cameran Eubanks explained.

She also revealed that her husband actually has a relationship with a few of the series’ stars.

“He hangs out with Patricia, Shep, and Whitney off camera the most,” she noted.

A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:43am PST

After sharing her exciting baby news on Instagram on Wednesday, Cameran Eubanks took to Twitter to thank fans for their supportive messages.

“Thanks all for the kind messages! They say being a Mom is the greatest job in the world and I’m blessed to have the opportunity!” she wrote.

In the past, Cameran Eubanks has admitted to feeling hesitant about starting a family because she really likes her life as it is and doesn’t want to mess up her happiness by starting a family. She’s also admitted to telling her husband prior to their marriage that she may not have been willing to have kids.

To see more of Cameran Eubanks and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Southern Charm Season 4 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rebecca Miller/Bravo]