On last night’s Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda let lose on a woman at Ramona’s party who looked familiar. Is it? Yes, it’s Candace Bushnell, creator of the series, Sex and the City, who innocently asked RHONY Dorinda how she was doing, and in response, Dorinda Medley had the comment of the night with “I’ll tell ya how I’m doing: Not well, b*tch!” It’s safe to say that we will hear this again on the RHONY reunion.

It tends to take Dorinda a while to lose it the way she did when Candace Bushnell innocently asked her how she was doing, but it has happened before, like when Dorinda thought the other ladies were ganging up on her boyfriend, John Mahdessian. Dorinda had enough of Bethenny going after John, and then, John retaliating, and so she bolted from both of them, and went home. Add onto that, Ramona getting drunk and mixing it up with John at his own party. Dorinda recovered, but like all of Dorinda’s meltdowns, it had ripple effects throughout the season.

The Vienna Files. Giving instructions. A post shared by CandaceBushnell (@candacebushnell) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Yes, that was that Candace Bushnell, the creator of Sex and the City, and worlds are colliding on RHONY. And it turns out that Candace is in the loop as a friend of RHONY through Countess LuAnn, now LuAnn D’Agostino, who introduced Bushnell’s arrival on Instagram but posting “Moments leading up to the next episode!” to which Bushnell responded “I can’t wait!”

And fans can’t help but feel that it makes perfect sense that there is a RHONY/Sex and the City Venn diagram out there somewhere, where most likely, Sonja is Samantha.

And speaking of Sonja, she caught the full wrath of Dorinda last night, who went fully off the rails with a Grey Gardens reference (if you didn’t get that one, check out either the original, or the remake with Jessica Lange and Drew Barrymore, and it will make more sense) and the blatant statement that Sonja Morgan’s vagina was the most used New York tunnel.

Shorts and the City. Or Hamptons. @ramonasinger @rhonybravo #michaelkors A post shared by CandaceBushnell (@candacebushnell) on Aug 26, 2016 at 5:20pm PDT

Ramona through a November birthday party with “homemade pasta” (nobody bought the “homemade” part, but that’s okay) and invited Dorinda, Luann D’Agostino, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan and Candace Bushnell, who judging by Instagram, is also her friend. Also invited was Bethenny Frankel, who took a hard pass after the hellish dinner at a local restaurant in the Hamptons.

It doesn’t take too long after sitting down at the dinner table before Dorinda let’s her Coca-Cola fueled anger to fly all over Sonja.

“Let’s take the elephant out of the room right now: Shut your mouth. Stop talking poorly about me.”

Sonja makes the mistake of asking Dorinda which thing in particular was she referencing.

“Which thing didn’t you say?”

With all of the friends of RHONY and plus ones at Ramona’s party, Candace Bushnell was highlighted, and wanted to ask the ladies if they ever regret the crazy they spontaneously unleash.

“Do you ever wake up and regret all the things you do?”

The answer in the real world is that they likely regret it more than they don’t, but it’s the crazy that gets them screen time. And while most people would have been traumatized, or in tears by the vagina and Grey Gardens comments, Sonja seemed happy that Dorinda got it all out in front of a table full of dinner guests.

“Dorinda doesn’t mean any of those things she said about me. Half of them don’t even make sense.”

This GIF was already perfect and then tonight's #RHONY revealed that Dorinda said it to CANDACE BUSHNELL so I'm completely ???? pic.twitter.com/Z25nhTTXt0 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 27, 2017

Were you surprised to see Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell at Ramona’s RHONY party?

[Featured Image by Bravo]