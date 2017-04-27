‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Has Done This Before! Fatal Crash Not The First Time He Has Allegedly Hit And Run

Chris Soules is facing serious charges after allegedly fleeing an accident that took the life of one elderly man. This isn’t the first time the Bachelor star reportedly left the scene of an accident. Soules was arrested for leaving the scene back in 2002 after hitting another car.

According to Radar Online, Soules was arrested by the Cedar Falls police for not stopping at a stop sign and leaving a car accident that resulted in property damage. The official police report said that Soules left the scene and did not check on the other driver. While he later admitted to hitting the second vehicle, Soules said that he missed the stop sign because there was frost on his windows.

“Soules stated he was scared and did not want to hurt his insurance so he left the scene,” the report explained.

Soules eventually plead guilty to the crime, and a judge hit him with a $155 fine. Soules’ vehicle needed $1,500 in repairs, and the victim’s car suffered $2,500 worth of damages.

Fox News reports that Soules was taken into custody after his truck slammed into a tractor driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher. This time, Soules made a distressed call to 911 before allegedly fleeing the scene. Police discovered alcohol in the truck, which Soules left at the scene of the accident. Mosher was immediately taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The ABC star was bailed out the following day for $10,000.

A tape of the 911 call was released this week. On the tape, Soules told the dispatcher that he crashed into a man driving a tractor on the side of the road. The female dispatcher asked about the condition of the man, and the caller told her that the victim was unconscious in the ditch.

According to police, Chris Soules was then asked if the man was breathing and whether or not he knew how to perform CPR. Soules said no but asked other people at the scene if anyone knew CPR. A person can then be heard in the background of the call counting compressions.

“I feel a pulse, yeah, he’s got a pulse,” Soules stated. “You guys are on the way?”

“I’m going to say on the line with you. We have law enforcement, medical en route to you,” the dispatcher told him.

Soules abruptly ended the call and is reported to have fled the scene before police arrived. The former Bachelor star was arrested early the next morning. Police originally charged Soules with a class D felony for leaving the accident but later added that “further charges may be pending.”

Soules has not said anything about the accident but did release a statement through his attorneys, Sean and Molly Spellman: “Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

The accident took place outside the rural town of Aurora, Iowa. Mosher and his family live on a farm near the scene of the crash and have lived in the town for the majority of their lives. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, where doctors were unable to save his life.

Police have not revealed the official charges pending against Soules, but his history of fleeing the scene will not work in his favor. The alcohol found in the truck could also play a major role in the investigation and might be the reason why Soules allegedly left before police arrived.

[Featured Image by ABC]