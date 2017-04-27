Gwen Stefani Shares Photo Of Blake Shelton Staring At Her Butt

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven’t exactly been shy when it comes to showing off their relationship, but now Stefani is taking things one step further with a new photo she shared with fans.

Gwen shared a pretty personal photo on her Instagram page after showing off a whole lot of PDA on The Voice this season, which showed herself and Blake spending some quality time together while the country star appeared to take in an eyeful of his girlfriend’s derriere.

Stefani shared the snap with fans on April 26 and gave her followers a look at herself staring into the lens as Shelton stood behind her and looked to be a little busy checking out Gwen’s assets a little lower down than the camera.

“#Goodtimes,” Stefani captioned the image that appeared to be taken while she and Blake were backstage at The Voice earlier this week.

The singer then added a sweet heart emoji for her boyfriend of around a year and a half.

@blakeshelton @nbcthevoice #goodtimes❤️ gx

Stefani’s image, which has already gained more than 132,000 likes since Gwen uploaded it to her official account, understandably inspired a wave of responses from her 6.5 million followers. Most joked about Shelton focusing in on one particular part of his girlfriend in the picture’s comments section.

“Eyes up here Blake…. UP HERE!!” one fan commented on the photo showing Blake’s eyes pretty firmly focused on Gwen’s butt.

Another wrote in response to Shelton’s wandering eye, “Is our boy checking out your booty? Hahahaha.”

“Look at Blake checking that a** out lol,” another Instagram user commented on Stefani’s latest social media snap with her boyfriend and fellow The Voice coach.

Another asked the mom of three, “Awe is he looking at your bum bum?”

Blake Shelton’s apparent fascination with Gwen Stefani’s butt in her new Instagram upload came shortly after Shelton admitted during a recent appearance on the Today show that he can’t believe he’s actually dating the “Used to Love You” singer. He also addressed the constant tabloid rumors that seem to have been swirling around their relationship ever since they went public back in 2015.

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me,” Shelton said while appearing alongside Stefani and fellow Voice coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys on the NBC morning show.

“I don’t blame ’em,” Shelton added, to which Gwen hit back by sweetly telling her boyfriend that he was “crazy.”

As for the intense media attention Stefani and Shelton’s year-and-a-half-long relationship brings, Blake admitted that the spotlight hasn’t really died down ever since he and Gwen confirmed they were dating after being spotted out and about together while celebrating Halloween in October of 2015.

“I don’t think it’s mellowed out, really,” Blake said of the attention.

However, Shelton also admitted that he and Gwen don’t pay too much mind to the constant tabloid rumors.

“I think we don’t pay as much attention anymore. We’re numb to it,” Blake revealed of how he and Stefani handle the rumors.

Shelton’s relationship confessions came shortly after he sent fans into a meltdown after Blake appeared to hint that a proposal could be coming soon while teasing that he’s going to have to make a big gesture to impress Stefani.

Blake whipped fans into a frenzy after he re-posted a photo from Gwen’s Instagram that showed her face projected onto the Empire State Building in celebration of Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s 150th anniversary on April 21.

Although the “God Gave Me You” singer didn’t explicitly mention a proposal, fans were quick to speculate he could be about to pop the question to Gwen after Shelton captioned the image, “Ok… To whomever put my girlfriend’s picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot… How can I top that s***?!!”

What do you think of Blake Shelton taking in an eyeful of Gwen Stefani’s butt in her recent Instagram photo?

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]