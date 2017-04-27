Kim Kardashian Cries On ‘Ellen’ – Paris Robbers Stalked Her 2 Years: Will Kim Talk Bikini Butt Photos? [Video]

Kim Kardashian cried on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as seen in the below video. Kardashian spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the traumatic Paris robbery that changed her life. How much of Kim’s crying may have been exacerbated by recent body-shaming Kardashian faced after bikini photos of Kim in Mexico showed cellulite on Kardashian’s un-retouched butt isn’t known. As reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian clapped back at folks dissecting her bikini photos from Mexico, wondering about whether or not Kim had butt injections with a fat transfer in some sort of Brazilian butt lift after the size of her butt in comparison to her small frame was photographed.

According to E! Online, Thursday’s episode of Ellen represents the first time that Kardashian has spoken out via a TV interview about the robbery in Paris. Kim began crying several times in the above clip of Ellen, even after Kardashian told Ellen several times that she didn’t want to start crying when talking about the Paris robbery. Ellen told Kim that it was perfectly fine to cry, then asked Kardashian for details about the Paris robbery.

Kim showed up to the Ellen segment with straight black hair that was noticeably shorter than the long hair that Kardashian has been sporting in recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim told Ellen that she didn’t know if she’d ever wear real diamonds again, and noted that the robbers had been watching her for two years prior to the robbery in Paris.

But Kardashian chalked it all up to an event that was meant to happen in her life, with Kim saying that she was glad her kids got the kind of mother that she now is, post-robbery. Kardashian claimed that she doesn’t care about material things now. Kim cried and admitted that she was materialistic and flashed her wealth prior to the robbery. Kardashian explained to Ellen that anyone would be happy to show off the goods they worked hard to get, and that Kim could understand such reasoning.

Kardashian told Ellen how the robbers in Paris had been stalking Kim for two years and then used the opportunity when they thought she was alone to steal from the “rapper’s wife.” Ellen joked with Kardashian, saying how dare the Paris robbers didn’t know the “Kim Kardashian” name.

“It was almost 2:30 in the morning. But what was crazy is meeting with my attorneys and knowing the information that I know now, they had been following me for two years. They had been hearing interviews that I did, getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry, and saying that it’s real.”

After that experience, Kardashian said she utilizes security guards constantly now when she travels. Kim admitted she didn’t always do that prior to the Paris robbery.

“It’s not to say that I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like that, [but] I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable. I don’t know if I’d ever wear real jewelry again. Just…my whole life has changed as far as how I travel and security. I never thought that I needed security staying outside my door, even though I had a lot of jewelry. If you think about it, yeah, I should have had a security guard outside my door 24/7 when I’m traveling and I didn’t. Now, I have several, just for me to be able to sleep at night.”

How much the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will change in the wake of the robbery will likely be noted by Kim’s fans after Kardashian’s recent appearance on Ellen.

