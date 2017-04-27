‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Shoots Brady, Kidnaps Nicole And Holly

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that some shocking moments are to come during the final episodes of the week. Brady and Nicole will be in for a huge surprise when a masked man threatens to kill them. When it’s revealed that the assailant is none other than Xander Cooke, Nicole will realize just how much danger she is really in.

According to TV Overmind, Nicole and Brady’s lives will be on the line as Xander will carry out his devious plan. As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Xander blames Nicole for helping to land him in jail. Xander, a member of the Kiriakis family, later escaped prison and attempted to kill both Nicole and Theresa. However, Deimos wasn’t about to let Xander kill the woman he loved, or Theresa, the mother of Brady’s child. So, he put Xander on a boat to Greece and told everyone that he had killed him in self defense. Now, Xander is back and he has a new plan to cause chaos for Nicole and Brady.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady and Nicole make love, unaware a threat is headed their way. https://t.co/KIsyzdvqvG pic.twitter.com/auOWJAwSMa — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 26, 2017

Currently, Nicole and Brady are living in Canada and pretending to be married after going on the run with Nicole’s daughter Holly, who was previously placed in the custody of Chloe Lane. The two seemed to be doing well, and even confessed their love for one another until Xander showed up.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Xander will shoot Brady in hopes of killing him, and then take Nicole and Holly as hostages. Many fans believe that Xander will take Nicole to Greece, which could be Deimos’ secret plan, but it’s unclear if that will really happen. As previously reported, actress Arianne Zucker is leaving the role of Nicole Walker, and this could be the storyline that leads to her permanent exit from the NBA soap opera.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers can rest easy knowing that Brady will receive help. Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Paul and Sonny, who have been trying to figure out a way to stop Deimos, will come to Brady’s rescue, but not before Brady gives fans a scare and flatlines. Later, Brady will be arrested by Rafe for helping Nicole kidnap Holly.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi confronts Deimos and starts to attack him. https://t.co/sX5sWIxLxJ pic.twitter.com/vdI5cJDAxG — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 25, 2017

However, Brady just can’t leave Nicole in the hands of Xander. Brady will reportedly ask his step-brother, Eric, to track down Nicole and save her from Xander before it’s too late. Eric will accept the dangerous task, and will even have a little help from his current love interest, Jennifer Horton. Eric knows that he has caused much of this chaos by killing Nicole’s fiance, Dr. Daniel Jonas, in a drunk driving car accident, which lead to Chloe keeping baby Holly for herself. Eric will feel guilty about his part in the mess and will jump at the chance to help rectify the situation and hopefully redeem himself a bit before returning to Salem.

The drama is sure to heat up in Salem as Days of Our Lives fans watch Brady fight for his life, Xander take Nicole and Holly, and Eric and Jennifer head a rescue mission. Although the dangerous situation could get out of hand, fans are betting that Nicole and Holly will eventually get their happy ending before Arianne Zucker departs the role she’s held for nearly 20 years. Other DOOL news also reveals that Deimos Kiriakis is also being written off the show and he may be killed off in the very near future. Perhaps Nicole, Sonny, or Brady will be the one to take his life.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Are you surprised to see Xander back for revenge?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]