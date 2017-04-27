First Lady Melania Trump Reportedly Had To Sign A Contract To ‘Get Her Body Back’ After Having Barron

President Donald Trump’s relationship with First Lady Melania Trump is under the microscope again, and the shocking details aren’t pretty. While everyone waits for Melania to move into the White House with her husband, sources claim that they hit a rough patch when she was pregnant with their 11-year-old boy, Barron.

According to Romper, Trump wasn’t happy about Melania’s pregnancy and forced her to sign a contract to “get her body back” after the birth. Melania hasn’t commented on the reports, but the rumors aren’t too far-fetched given Trump’s attitude towards women in the past.

The revelations were discussed in a piece from Vanity Fair, which relied heavily on multiple sources close to the couple. In fact, a number of individuals came forward and opened up about Trump’s marriage. These insiders described Melania as a hardworking and loyal wife who viewed her romance with Trump as a way to a better life. For Trump, the future president thought Melania’s quiet nature made her the perfect wife.

Trump and Melania were together for over seven years before she had Barron. AOL reports that Trump didn’t even want to have another kid and only agreed when Melania promised she would get back in shape after Barron was born.

“She promised him that everything would go back to the way it was,” an insider revealed.

That said, a spokesperson for Melania, Stephanie Grisham, has since come forward and denied the pregnancy rumors. Not only did Grisham say that Melania didn’t sign contract, she also revealed that Trump was “very warm and supportive throughout her pregnancy.” Grisham concluded by saying the entire story about Melania Trump’s pregnancy is completely “fictional.”

There’s no telling if the pregnancy contract is true, but Trump clearly has old fashioned views when it comes to raising children. Not only was Trump a hands-off father to his children, but he also believes that it is the wife’s duty to perform the day to day work.

“I mean, I won’t do anything to take care of them. I’ll supply funds and she’ll take care of the kids,” he said in 2005. “It’s not like I’m gonna be walking the kids down Central Park.”

Trump has not commented on the latest rumors surrounding his marriage. While Trump’s schedule is packed full of diplomatic meetings and policy motions, Melania still hasn’t moved into the White House and begun her duties as First Lady. Instead, Melania is living in New York while Barron finishes out the school year.

According to Us Magazine, Melania was just spotted going for a pizza run with Barron outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan. The two spent an afternoon at Serafina Fabulous Pizza and appeared in high spirits.

“Melania was wearing a red coat and kept it on the entire time,” an insider shared. “She sat near the pizza oven with Barron. The tables next to them were kept clear for security, but other customers were nearby. Secret Service surrounded them and kept an eye on the other customers.”

The source added that Melania and Barron chatted with each other the whole time and that she was “doting on Barron” at the restaurant. Melania is expected to move to the White House with Barron once the semester is over. When it comes to raising Barron in Washington, Melania admitted that former First Lady Michelle Obama gave her a few pointers.

“She was a gracious host,” Melania explained. “We had a great time and we talked about raising children in the White House. She was very warm and very nice.”

The last son to live in the White House was John F. Kennedy Jr. way back in 1963.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]