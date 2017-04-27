Blake Shelton Reportedly Wants Children: Gwen Stefani To Quit ‘The Voice’ For Baby Fertility Treatments?

Years before Gwen Stefani was linked to Blake Shelton, the country music superstar tied the knot with his first wife, Kaynette Williams. That rarely discussed marriage ended with divorce, followed by Blake’s highly publicized marriage to and subsequent divorce from his second wife, Miranda Lambert. Did his alleged longing for children contribute to those breakups and is Gwen willing to fulfill that reported desire by having what would be her fourth child, even leaving her role as a coach on The Voice to undergo fertility treatments?

Blake’s first wife, Kaynette Williams, was his Ada, Oklahoma high school girlfriend. The couple tied the knot in a quiet wedding ceremony in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on November 17, 2003, reported Country Fancast.

But the marriage didn’t last long, with the divorce between the high school sweethearts taking place in 2006. That same year, however, Blake found a new love in Miranda Lambert.

After starting their dating life in 2006 when they met at the CMT’s 100 Greatest Duets Concert, Blake and Miranda became engaged on May 9, 2010, reported ET.

“I fumbled it up a little,” confessed Blake about his proposal. “It’s funny how you rehearse those things and go over what you want to say, but I probably screwed it up.”

On May 14, 2011, the couple tied the knot in a rustic wedding ceremony in Boerne, Texas.

“I’m married to my best friend!” gushed Miranda at the time. “Looking forward to a lifetime of laughter.”

But reports of problems rather than laughter followed, with Lambert noticeably omitting her husband in her acceptance speech for her Grammy award in 2015. On July 20, 2015, Miranda and Blake announced their divorce, stating that they were moving “forward separately.”

Although the former couple asked for “privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter,” speculation quickly followed about what caused Shelton’s second divorce. A source quoted by the Daily Mail claimed that it was Blake’s desire for children that constituted the main reason for the divorce.

The split allegedly came down to “the fact [that] Blake desperately wanted to start a family while she wanted to wait,” according to the publication’s insider.

“[Blake] wanted [kids] and [Miranda] didn’t…she kept putting it off and coming up with excuses. Kids were the main issue.”

With three sons already, is Shelton’s current girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, willing to have his baby and is she considering quitting The Voice to undergo fertility treatments?

For weeks, rumors have swirled that Blake and Gwen both are exiting The Voice, with the return of Miley Cyrus allegedly linked to their departure, noted the Hollywood Gossip.

Sources cited by the publication said Stefani had decided to exit The Voice and had succeeded in getting the country crooner to quit The Voice as well. A feud with Miley was supposedly the reason, as well as Gwen’s alleged distaste for sharing the Voice stage with Cyrus, according to those insiders.

But the newest reports claim that Gwen’s desire to start fertility treatments is the real reason for her to free up her schedule by quitting The Voice, with a source quoted by the media outlet describing how Blake allegedly feels about having a baby with Stefani.

“The father bug has bit Blake.”

And although the country crooner spends time with his girlfriend’s sons, he “wants his own,” added the insider, who said that he is hoping for “the miracle of child birth.” Another source quoted by the publication pointed out that Blake’s divorce from Miranda Lambert reportedly was linked to the alleged fact that she did not share his longing for a baby.

“Blake would be over the moon if he and Gwen end up having a baby together,” said the second source.

“Having children has been a dream of his for a long time.”

However, this isn’t the first time that Stefani, 47, has faced rumors of fertility treatments. Last year, Life & Style reported that Blake and Gwen are “ready to take their relationship to the next level and start a family,” with an insider telling the magazine that she had been exploring her options for getting pregnant, including in vitro fertilization.

“She has incredible doctors and she’s explored all her options, including surrogates,” said the insider. “No matter what, Gwen wants the child to be hers and Blake’s baby together. She’s ready.”

The source also claimed that Stefani had made the decision to undergo in vitro fertilization. As far as tying the knot before having a baby, the insider said that the couple is planning their wedding, and Gwen might even be pregnant when she walks down the aisle.

