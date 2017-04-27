Vinod Khanna Dead At 70: Actor’s Death Uncannily Similar With Feroz Khan, Who Also Died Of Bladder Carcinoma

Veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna is no more. The 70-year-old actor’s death was confirmed by his family. He was pronounced dead at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where he was being treated for cancer. It turns out all the news reports and rumors about Khanna suffering from bladder carcinoma are true. Khanna’s death has strange similarities with another Bollywood actor’s death. His friend Feroz Khan also died of bladder cancer.

Both Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan were Libra, according to their zodiac sign. While Khan was born on September 25, Khanna was born on October 6. The similarity in their zodiac sign is nothing strange. There are lots of other Bollywood actors who have the same zodiac sign. However, the strange similarity in how they died is weird for sure. Both of them died of the same disease, and they died on the same date, April 27. Khan died in 2009. They were almost the same age at the time of their death. Khan was 69, while Khanna was 70. Both the actors were regarded among the most handsome Indian actors.

Strange coincidence. Friends Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan die the same day 27th April. Khan sahab passed away 27th April 2009 Bangalore. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

#VinodKhanna‘s body has been taken to his residence for performing the final rites pic.twitter.com/lHwKtMR7N2 — Zoom TV (@ZoomTV) April 27, 2017

Vinod Khanna’s death comes after there have been numerous news reports about the actor suffering from bladder carcinoma. An image, which apparently showed the actor in terribly poor health conditions, went viral. It was unbelievable to see the actor in such a condition, especially because he was renowned for his good looks all his life. At that time, Khanna’s family dismissed reports that the actor was suffering from bladder cancer. His son Rahul Khanna said that the actor was admitted to the hospital, as he was suffering from severe dehydration. He said that his father was recovering well, and the doctors were considering the option to release him soon.

“The situation was quickly brought under control, he’s doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon,” the Times of India quoted Rahul as saying. “Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he’s been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in.”

Actors Rishi Kapoor and Ranjeet at #VinodKhanna‘s funeral in Mumbai (ANI) pic.twitter.com/Ir3Or0TzkO — NDTV (@ndtv) April 27, 2017

However, now it is clear that the rumors about the actor’s disease were true. One of the most handsome Indian actors of all time was also a Member of Parliament. He was one of the rare Bollywood actors who had a successful political career. Khanna, an MP for the Bharatiya Janata Party, was into his fourth term at Gurdaspur, Punjab.

The Bollywood heartthrob of the 70s and the 80s was known for movies like Mere Apne, Qurbaani, and Amar Akbar Anthony. He was admitted to the hospital on March 31. His son’s claim about the reason was true, as he was suffering from complications due to severe dehydration. The hospital has issued an official statement to confirm that the actor was suffering from bladder cancer.

Paying tribute to the legendary and versatile #VinodKhanna. pic.twitter.com/NXbxZpk9Fp — Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2017

It was Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna, who confirmed the actor’s death and asked for privacy for the family. According to the statement, the actor died at 11:20 am. Khanna was survived by two sons from his first wife, Geetanjali. Rahul and Akshaye are both actors. Khanna was also survived by his second wife Kavita and their two children, Sakshi and Shraddha.

As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight… — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 27, 2017

My dear friend Vinod Khanna… will miss you, RIP. My heartfelt condolences to the family. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 27, 2017

Indian PM Narendra Modi extended his condolences for the actor’s death. Other Bollywood actors expressed their sadness on social media. Vinod Khanna shocked his fans at the peak of his career when he took a five-year hiatus from his acting career in 1982 and joined the services of spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh. Khanna’s most recent films include Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale, Salman Khan’s Dabangg and Wanted.

[Featured Image by Saurabh Das/AP Images]