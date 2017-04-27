Tamar Braxton To Confront Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love Over ‘The Real’ Feud [Video]

Tamar Braxton is admitting that she’s about to face her former friends at The Real almost a year after she was sensationally fired from the daytime talk show and became locked in a feud with her former co-stars.

Despite months of feud drama between herself and her former co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jeannie Mai, Braxton admitted during a recent appearance on Home & Family that she’s now ready to face her feud partners.

Tamar revealed that she’s planning to see her former co-hosts at the upcoming 44th Daytime Emmy Awards after the group was collectively nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts, despite Braxton being fired from the show last May.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, Tamar revealed that she’s “absolutely going” to the award show on April 30, despite not being on the best terms with her former friends ever since she left the daytime show last year.

“It doesn’t matter where I stand in my relationship with anybody,” Tamar said, referring to the whole lot of shade that’s been thrown between the former co-stars in the past year, “if I’m nominated and I win, I’m going up there to accept my award. Period. That’s it.”

But while the group have been alleged to be in a pretty nasty feud since Braxton was fired, she then confirmed on the Hallmark Channel show that she will be “respectful” when she runs into Adrienne, Loni, Tamera and Jeannie who will more than likely also attend the award show after the group attended as a five last year.

“We’re all going to be respectful, we’re all going to be happy for each other,” Tamar said of how she’ll react when she sees her former friends despite months of feud drama. “We’re all going to go home and kiss our babies and that’s it,” Braxton added.

Braxton’s admission comes just days after she was accused of throwing just a little shade in her former The Real co-host’s direction after Adrienne seemingly suggested that she was ready to put her feud with Tamar behind her.

After a fan had uploaded a picture to Instagram of the five The Real co-hosts together, Adrienne liked the photo on the social media site, seemingly suggesting that she may be ready to bury the hatchet with Braxton whom she grew close to during their two seasons co-hosting the daytime talk show together.

Tamar Braxton’s confessions also come mere days after her name was once again thrown back in with her former The Real co-hosts amid their nasty feud after singer K. Michelle claimed that Loni got Tamar fired from the show, though she’s repeatedly denied having anything to do with Braxton’s firing.

“I’m not a show called The Real, I am the real. Stop playing with me, like [you] played and got Tamar fired,” Michelle tweeted out, accusing of Loni of being involved in Tamar leaving the series according to Rolling Out. “These are NOT the type problems [you] want.”

The Real hosts have always denied being involved with Braxton being fired, though even Tamar herself hinted that the hosts might have played a part in her leaving the series last year in a slew of scathing comments posted to Instagram.

Though the Braxton Family Values star’s claims have never been proven, Tamar accused The Real co-hosts of having something to do with her firing while confirming their feud by calling the ladies liars in response to an Instagram post asking followers to name the biggest lies they heard that year.

“I’ll start with ‘I didn’t know anything,'” Tamar responded in late December 2016 naming one of the biggest lies she heard in 2016, before Braxton then continued, “We had NO idea,” “I’m shocked” and “We’ll always be friends,” seemingly referring to The Real co-hosts constant denials that they aware she going to be fired.

Tamar’s serious shade came after Braxton made it very clear on social media on multiple occasions over the past 12-months that she and her former friends are no longer on good terms.

Braxton called Adrienne, Loni, Tamera and Jeannie “phony b*****s” on Instagram shortly after she was fired from The Real and continued to throw a whole lot of shade on social media amid the bitter feud in the months that followed.

Tamar further confirmed that she was locked in a feud with Adrienne and Tamera by claiming back in August 2016 that the two only attended her son Logan’s birthday party to save face while Braxton then accused her Bailon and Mowry-Housley of using her name for publicity.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]