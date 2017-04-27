‘Fixer Upper’ Updates: Joanna Gaines To Stay On The HGTV Show, Not Pregnant With Baby Number 5

Chip and Joanna Gaines will continue to flip houses. This is what Joanna recently announced on her blog. The Fixer Upper husband-and-wife tandem has been subject to various rumors–from leaving their hit HGTV show to being pregnant with baby number five.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Joanna Gaines wrote in the title of her latest post.

Y’all know best that Chip and I have a love for entrepreneurship. You guys know us for our construction company, Chip’s love for real estate and also my love for retail—which includes the Silos in Waco, Texas. And some of you have even seen our national projects like the magazine, our book, furniture, rugs, wallpaper, and paint. We love Magnolia, and we’re passionate about all things home.

Joanna Gaines’ blog post comes after news broke out that she is leaving Fixer Upper to focus on a new venture: a new skin care line. The report was published on a questionable website which was also promoting a face cream called Derma Folia Renewal. The report also stated that Joanna was being difficult to work with on the HGTV show and is actually “leading a double life.”

The website is formatted to look like Cosmopolitan but is actually selling the dubious face cream. According to WCPO News, the product is priced at only $4, luring any unsuspecting customer. However, it suspiciously looks exactly like another face cream called Satin Youth, which is supposedly endorsed by Ivanka Trump. Upon further research, they discovered that Satin Youth looks exactly like two other face creams. All products, including Derma Folia Renewal, have the same $4 come on, only to automatically charge the buyer a whopping $99 after 14 days.

As it turns out, both the site and the product are scams, and Joanna Gaines was quick to straighten things out for the public.

“Don’t buy the facial cream, friends,” Joanna wrote to her fans. The interior design and home renovation celebrity also emphasized that the only credible sources for their projects are her and husband Chip’s official social media sites.

On tonight's episode, Chip finally figures out his design style! ???? It's a dramatic reveal you won't want to miss @hgtv 9/8c A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

The Fixer Upper host also confirmed that their show’s fifth season is currently in production and debunked pregnancy rumors.

YES! We are currently filming season 5 of the show. No! I am not getting into the business of facial creams. And No! We are not expecting baby #5. And no worries, believing some of these stories happens to the best of us.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are famous for their knack for turning old houses into charming homes. HGTV’s Fixer Upper shows the entire renovation process–from choosing houses to the actual construction–while bickering just like any husband and wife. The show also highlights Chip and Joanna’s country lifestyle and even includes their four young children. Their genuine love for family, simplicity and hilarious banter make the show a hit among audiences.

Look what we got our hands on today! I'm so excited for y'all to see the Spring issue of #themagnoliajournal Get your copy tomorrow at magnoliamarket.com! Look for it on national newsstands starting February 14 (subscribers, yours isn't far behind!) Link in profile! #simplicityissue A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

Chip is a contractor in real life, while Joanna is known for her talent in interior design. Her rustic-chic aesthetics is now a signature on Fixer Upper, and also paved the way for other ventures. Their Magnolia empire now includes a bed-and-breakfast inn and a park that includes a market, bakery, and food trucks. They also have their very own home accessories and furniture line which they sell in their market. Last year, Chip and Joanna published a book entitled The Magnolia Story, where they shared their love story and recounted their journey to success.

Fixer Upper Season 4 has recently wrapped up. According to HGTV, the Chip and Joanna Gaines will be starring in a spin-off entitled Behind the Design, which will focus more on the interior design aspect of their remodels.

[Featured image by Brian Ach/Invision/AP Images]