‘Outlander’ Season 3: Sam Heughan Teases Caitriona Balfe Over ‘War Wounds’ Suffered In Turtle Soup Scene

Warning: This article contains Outlander: Voyager and Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

Outlander Season 3 has been filming in Cape Town, South Africa, the last few weeks, and it seems one of the show’s stars has suffered an on-set injury. But don’t get too worried; it appears the mishap was minor.

During a Twitter Q&A with Outlander executive producer Maril Davis, a fan asked to see the screen test for series leads Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

@TallShipProds @Outlander_STARZ Please show @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan 's screen test at some point! Even as short as the teaser?! I beg! — Angela DA (@NinyaDA) April 23, 2017

This exchange prompted Heughan to express interest in the footage.

Oh god…. would be interested to see though! https://t.co/tKvInLSzfi — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) April 23, 2017

But Balfe countered with this tweet, which not only showcased last week’s “war wounds” while filming Outlander Season 3 but indicated there had been previous painful encounters between the pair while filming.

But Heughan seemed unmoved by Balfe’s injury, choosing to tease her.

Looks self inflicted to me…. https://t.co/ByvaC2daf5 — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) April 23, 2017

The emojis in Balfe’s tweet hint that she was injured while filming the Turtle Soup scene from Voyager; the third book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander book series. In the scene, Jamie cares for Claire when she wakes up with a fever from an infection. He feeds her turtle soup, which makes her drunk. She then insists that Jamie have sex with her even though he is reluctant because she is somewhat incapacitated.

Was Balfe hurt during the love scene?

And what happened during the Outlander screen test that caused her an injury? Heughan offered some insight in a 2015 interview with IndieWire.

“The first time we screen tested together, I’d been on board the show for a couple of months,” Heughan recalled. “I had flown out to America different times to screen test different girls, also London and New York. They couldn’t find the right actress to play Claire, they couldn’t agree. Caitriona came in. We had a fantastic audition. We had a big scene to do by the river from Episode Nine, where Jamie and Claire go for each other. There’s dramatic high stakes.

“I remember tearing pieces out of each other, it was very physical, I had her in a bear hug, looking at her, and she was really pissed off at me, really angry, really strong. We were both willing to go for it. It’s important that Claire is Jamie’s foil and likewise, they’re equal.”

The Season 3 teaser takes our breath away! Relive #Outlander with the @STARZ app before it returns this September: https://t.co/fgpSCykDgx pic.twitter.com/nL2ureO9eT — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 17, 2017

Despite any bruises she may have suffered during that rough and tumble Outlander screen test, Balfe told the Wrap she knew she and Heughan had a special connection right from the start.

“It was quite instantaneous,” Balfe said.

“When I first met Sam at our chemistry test… he was just the nicest guy. He just put me at ease, and I was a little nervous. He’s just that kind of solid, grounded guy.”

And the creators of Outlander also knew they had captured lighting in a bottle when they saw the audition.

“As soon as they got together, we just knew,” Davis told TV Line in 2105.

As for the Turtle Soup scene in which Balfe was hurt, news of its filming gives viewers more hope that Outlander Season 3 will feature more sex than Season 2.

Balfe addressed fan displeasure with the lack of Outlander Season 2 sex in an interview with Vanity Fair last fall.

“I definitely heard that they missed a lot of the intimacy between Jamie and Claire, which I think we were sort of expecting,” the actress said. “I think even Sam and I sort of missed — especially in the beginning because it was so heavy on the politics — I think we were all missing those more intimate moments. They have so many of their iconic fan moments that they really are looking forward to, so you definitely always hear whenever some of those are not there. I’m trying to think of specifics for you, but the one that I just kept hearing, from what I saw on my Twitter: ‘Where’s the sex?'”

However, she promised that Outlander Season 3 will be different.

“There will be some other sex going on.”

In an interview with Vulture, she also assured fans that the sex will be hot, despite the fact that Jamie and Claire will have aged 20 years by the time they reunite in Season 3.

“In terms of the sex, I think old people have good sex too, last I heard!”

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz in September.

[Featured Image by Starz]