Aaron Hernandez and his rumored gay lover reportedly knew one another before they entered prison.

On the heels of several rumors claiming Aaron Hernandez and Kyle Kennedy were involved in a prison romance, an attorney for Kennedy spoke out and revealed new details regarding his client’s relationship with the late athlete.

On April 26, AOL News shared video footage of Larry Army Jr. speaking to press about the relationship between Aaron Hernandez and Kyle Kennedy and claimed the two men knew one another before prison. The attorney also revealed that Aaron Hernandez had allegedly joked about his suicide just three weeks before his death.

“I think I’m going to hang it up,” he reportedly told Kennedy.

James Patterson said in a that he was ”stunned” by Aaron Hernandez’s death and wanted to know ”what went wrong.” https://t.co/Ogxrd6stGk pic.twitter.com/kdUe2g4cZS — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 27, 2017

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday, April 19, at the Souza-Baranowski Correction Center in Shirley, Massachusetts just days after being acquitted of a 2012 double murder.

Aaron Hernandez was in a cell by himself at the time of his suicide, but according to a report earlier this week, he previously requested he and Kyle Kennedy be allowed to share a cell.

While Kyle Kennedy has not yet spoken out about the rumors regarding the nature of his relationship with Aaron Hernandez, the Daily Mail has identified the inmate as Hernandez’s “prison lover.” Meanwhile, Army Jr. admitted during his press conference that Kennedy had a strong emotional reaction to Aaron Hernandez’s suicide and was promptly placed on suicide watch by prison officials.

Aaron Hernandez and Kyle Kennedy were “close friends” and “spent a great deal of time together in prison,” Army Jr. explained, adding that Aaron Hernandez corresponded with Kennedy using the prison nickname “Pure.”

“[Kyle Kennedy]’s lawyer claims [Aaron Hernandez] left his client a $47,000 watch, along with a suicide note before his death,” AOL News revealed to readers. “The whereabouts of the watch is unknown, but the note allegedly addressed to Kennedy is one of three left behind by Hernandez.”

Aaron Hernandez reportedly left three suicide notes beside a Bible in his cell. However, when it comes to the addressees of those letters, there have been contradictory reports. While Army Jr. has said his client was the recipient of one of the three letters, Aaron Hernandez’s attorney, Jose Baez, is also believed to have been the recipient of one of the suicide notes.

After Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and their daughter, Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez, were confirmed as two of the addressees of the hand-written letters, TMZ Sports claimed the third note was addressed to the former New England Patriot’s attorney, Jose Baez, not his alleged “gay lover.”

Aaron Hernandez Gay Letter Is a False Rumor, Attorney Insists https://t.co/b4svc1JJFU — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2017

“The three notes recovered in Aaron Hernandez’s prison cell were written to his fiancee, his daughter and his attorney, Jose Baez… NOT a supposed gay lover,” a source told the outlet on April 26.

Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins began dating during their college years and became engaged in 2012. They also welcomed daughter Avielle in 2012.

As for the contents of Aaron Hernandez’s suicide notes, his messages are being kept under wraps for now. That said, sources close to the investigation reportedly informed TMZ Sports that Hernandez did not leave any messages behind for another inmate.

“Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false,” Baez told TMZ Sports on April 24. “These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead.”

