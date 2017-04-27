Gwen Stefani Pregnant And Alone? Blake Shelton’s Shameful Family Past Reportedly To Blame

Reports of Gwen Stefani’s pregnancy are heating up – but is she having a baby without Blake Shelton at her side? Shelton has a dark history when it comes to romance and Stefani may be on the verge of calling it quits with her Voice co-star.

According to Radar Online, Shelton’s family has a questionable history that might ruin his relationship with Stefani. Members of Shelton’s family have been arrested for DUI and weapons charges, have a history of infidelity, and have experienced multiple run-ins with the police.

Shelton himself has a rough history with relationships. The country crooner split with his first wife, Kaynette Gern back in 2006 and recently divorced Miranda Lambert. While Shelton had his own reasons for the breakups, his parents didn’t set the best example growing up.

@gwenstefani snapping…????#blakeandgwen #gwenandblake #blakeshelton #gwenstefani A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

When divorcing his wife Dorothy, Shelton’s dad says that she was “spending all night on numerous occasions … living with at his place … a third party who is married.”

The troubled family life was a bad influence on Shelton’s brothers as well. In 2003, one of Shelton’s stepbrothers, Terrell Delozier, was hit with DUI charges and arrested for drinking underage. He was sentenced to six months in jail but his legal problems didn’t end there. Delozier was arrested two times in 2010 for drug and weapons violations and public intoxication.

It isn’t clear if Shelton’s shady past will have a negative effect on his romance with Stefani. If they do end up separating, then Stefani might be forced to raise their child on her own. The Hollywood Gossip is reporting that Gwen Stefani is quitting The Voice to have Shelton’s baby. She is also pushing Shelton to step away from the show so that he can help raise their child.

“The father bug has bit Blake here and there,” an insider revealed. “He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own. He knows that Gwen is getting up there in age and would love for her to be safe if the miracle of childbirth happens.”

@blakeshelton @NBCTheVoice #liveshows gx ???? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

To make matters worse, Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that Stefani is on the verge of dumping Shelton because she doesn’t think their romance will last. The No Doubt alum was happy with how things were going with Shelton but only viewed their relationship as a rebound following her divorce with Gavin Rossdale. Although things have started to get serious, Stefani allegedly doesn’t think Shelton is husband material.

“Gwen has already made the decision that it’s over; she’s dumped Blake. Unsure they can ever come to an agreement over big issues like kids and where to live, Gwen decided to pull the plug on her relationship with Blake,” a source claims.

That said, an insider recently told Hollywood Life that the breakup rumors couldn’t be further from the truth. Instead of splitting, the source says that Stefani’s romance with Shelton is hotter than ever and they are more than happy with how things are going.

“They are happy, together, in love and pay no attention to the regular rumors that circle about their relationship being over,” the source shared.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Shelton and Stefani have been spending a lot of time together lately, including a trip to his Oklahoma ranch with the boys and enjoying an Easter weekend at her home in Hollywood. Based on their social media activity, nothing seems amiss about the couple’s relationship.

The two haven’t spoken about their future plans together or the breakup rumors.

Fans can watch Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in action when new episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]